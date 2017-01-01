Why Demonic Powers Are 'Freaking Out' Over President Donald Trump

The Trump surname could become the next American political dynasty, Zach Drew tells a panel on a recent episode of the Jim Bakker Show.

The legacy Donald Trump leaves goes much further than these next four years.

"That's why I think the demonic powers represented in the flesh and the globalist community are freaking out, because of what he possibly represents," Pastor Carl Gallups shares.

Watch the video to see what that is.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.