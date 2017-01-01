Revelation in the News: With Trump in Office, the Revolution Has Begun

With Donald Trump in the White House, the revolution has begun, Revelation in the News host Zach Drew says.

He quotes from Rick Joyner about the rapidly changing landscape:

"He said this. He said, 'Today, the geopolitical landscape of the world will change dramatically. ... President Trump will begin his administration with a team unlike any we since possibly the cabinet of George Washington. The American Revolution was like no other revolution in history, being led by those who were the wealthiest and most successful in the nation. They had the most to lose, but that had such a compelling vision of freedom and justice that they were compelled to risk it all."

But millions in the United States are livid about Trump's success. Can he overcome? What will the revolution look like?

Watch the video to see.

