6 Must-Know Faith Facts Before Trump Takes Office

The team that will publicly pray for Trump as he swears to uphold the Constitution. ( Samuel Rodriguez/Franklin Graham )

Before Donald Trump swears to uphold the Constitution for the next four years, Pew Research Center broke down exactly how religion plays a role in his inauguration.

Today, nearly a million people will flock to watch charismatic leaders including Samuel Rodriguez and Paula White offer up prayers for Trump and the country he now leads.

Prayer, and the evangelical voting bloc, played a major role in Trump's presidential victory.

According to Pew, here are six things you need to know about his faith and the ceremony to come.

Trump, a Presbyterian, plans to attend a private pre-inaugural prayer service with his family at St. John's Episcopal Church, located a block from the White House. Six clergy will participate in the inauguration ceremony. Among them are Franklin Graham, Samuel Rodriguez, Paula White and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson. Trump will be sworn in with two Bibles—one that Abraham Lincoln used at his 1861 inauguration, and a personal one given to him by his mother. Vice-President Mike Pence plans to be sworn in by the same Scripture as Ronald Reagan: 2 Chronicles 7:14. After taking the oath of office, presidents traditionally say "so help me God." The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will be performing at its sixth presidential inauguration, as will the church choir of Washington National Cathedral. Pentecostal Lee University's John Wyckoff's compositions will also be performed. The day after the inauguration, the president will attend a prayer service at which prominent clergy from different religions will pray for the country.

Bonus fact: Cindy Jacobs, Lou Engle, Rick Joyner, Charisma editor Jennifer LeClaire and hundreds of others have formed a prophetic prayer shield around Trump called POTUS Shield. Frank Amedia launched the initiative with a convocation at the National Press Club last week.

They mean to create a serious prophetic and prayer shield over parts of the government like the White House, Congress and the Supreme Court. They intend to be serious spiritual partners to this secular government.

