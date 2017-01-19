Fact or Fiction? Reports Claim Advisers Want Trump to Dance With Bruce Jenner

( YouTube )

Multiple reports indicate Donald Trump's advisers encourage him to dance with friend Bruce Jenner at one of the inauguration balls.

"It's a brilliant idea," a member of the incoming administration told Page Six of the New York Post.

Bruce Jenner transitioned to Caitlyn Jenner last year.

"The image of Trump dancing with Caitlyn would send a strong message that he supports gay rights and trans rights," Jenner reportedly said. "A picture is worth a thousand tweets."

Jenner, an avid Republican, announced he would attend the inauguration. He and Trump have built a relationship over the years.

"He seems very much behind the LGBT community because of what happened in North Carolina with the bathroom issue. He backed the LGBT community," Jenner said.

But Jenner's rep denied dance rumors.

"This is a ridiculous story. There have been no discussions about whom Caitlyn will or won't dance with, or if she will dance at all. I can't deal with hypotheticals and have no idea what any Trump aides hope happens. Of course, the real question is, if they danced, who would lead?"

