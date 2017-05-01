Robert Jeffress: John Kerry, Barack Obama Have Blood on Their Hands

John Kerry and Barack Obama have blood on their hands for not defending persecuted Christians, Pastor Robert Jeffress says.

Christians are the No. 1 persecuted group in the world. Muslims are the No. 1 persecutor of Christians; yet still, the Obama administration refuses to acknowledge the genocide.

"What Muslims hate is that historically, Christians have been the Jewish people's best friends," Jeffress says.

And as the United Nations pushes toward a two-state solution in the new year, devastation may follow.

Watch the video to see more.

