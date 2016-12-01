President-elect Trump Names His White House Communications Team

Sean Spicer, formerly the communications director for the Republican National Committee, will now serve as White House press secretary for President-elect Donald Trump. ( Reuters photo )

President-elect Donald Trump probably didn't surprise too many people when he announced his White House communications team on Thursday.

Still, he faced a surprising amount of pressure from the liberal mainstream media to name those staffers this week. So, with the news cycle winding down as we approach the Christmas holiday, he obliged.

And the presidential transition team communications staff announced their own hiring:

The president-elect named Sean Spicer assistant to the president and press secretary; Hope Hicks, assistant to the president and director of strategic communications; Jason Miller, assistant to the president and director of communications; and Dan Scavino, assistant to the president and director of social media.

"Sean, Hope, Jason and Dan have been key members of my team during the campaign and transition. I am excited they will be leading the team that will communicate my agenda that will Make America Great Again," said President-elect Trump.

And now you know for sure what everyone has suspected all along.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.