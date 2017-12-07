July 2017 Prophecy: Activate My Heavenly Host

Jennifer LeClaire is now sharing her reflections and revelations through Walking in the Spirit. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

The Lord has been speaking to me about angels in a strong way for the last couple of years. It started with angels of transition, then angels of deliverance, then, of course, the angels of abundant harvest and finally, angels on various types of assignments.

Our heavenly Father wants us to be more aware of the ministry of angels in these last days. Indeed, the Bible shows us angelic ministry will rise in the end-times.

With regard to angels, the writer of Hebrews made it clear: "Are they not all ministering spirits sent out to minister to those who will inherit salvation?" (Heb. 1:14). If you're saved, God can and will send angels on assignment to minister to you at His will. We need to learn to cooperate with their ministry, and that sometimes means discerning their presence.

Read the word of the Lord for July, then watch the video that unpacks some teaching on this. Throughout the month of July, I'll be ministering on this topic at Awakening House of Prayer in South Florida. You can watch the livestream on the website. Here is the prophecy:

I am the Lord of hosts. My heavenly host is encamped around those who fear My name. My ministering spirits are ready and waiting to minister to the heirs of salvation. Angels can arrive on the scene in an instant. Many of you have entertained angels unaware in times of trouble as I sent them to war for you, to deliver you, to rescue you from the enemy's plot against your life. If you press into the reality of angels—if you learn to discern their presence and how to cooperate with their ministry—you will find greater breakthrough in every area of your life. Beware the angels of light who come to deceive you, but don't neglect the ministry of My heavenly host. Activate your angels by decreeing My Word as led by My Spirit, and you will find the supernatural help you need to forge ahead into My will.

Check out this video teaching:

