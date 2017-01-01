Prophetic Scribes, Arise: 4 Keys to Writing in the Spirit

-
Pastor John Hagee: President Trump Will Soon Face a 'Truman Moment'
"He will have to decide whether to exercise the legislation's presidential waiver, or ...
Famed Christian Mommy Blogger Throws Faith to the Wind to Marry Lesbian Partner
As Glennon Doyle Melton professes to be a Christian, her elevation of personal fulfillment over her ...
Men Around the World Are Giving Up Porn, and It's Because of This
With 68 percent of Christian men viewing pornography on a regular basis, the church is in desperate need for something to help men understand what they are up against.
Billy Graham Makes No Bones About the Unforgivable Sin
Worried you may have crossed the line? Read this.
'Voice' Worship Leader Snags Finale Spot With Spirit-Filled Praise
"Take me to the King. I don't have much to bring. My heart's torn into pieces. It's ...
3 Foods to Avoid in 2017
Leading nutritionist reveals the three foods killing you from the inside. No. 2 will surprise you.
More Than 1,600 Accept Christ in Texas Revival
They spread the gospel through four words. Can you guess what they are?
5 Truths to Understand When Leading Leaders
When you lead other leaders, there are some specific truths that apply. If you don't recognize these truths, you could end up losing your leaders and missing your most important goals.
Jim Bakker: Ransomware Attack Is a 'Last-Days Event'
He says the Lord spoke to him on New Year's Eve of 1999 there would be "great computer ...
Don't Buy Into Marriage-Perversion Trend Making Headlines
"I really just felt like it was right, like it was important to my growth. It was like I was ...
Many Christians Make These 2 Serious Mistakes in Worship
I have observed a growing influence of Gnosticism in the church.
Jesus Delivers Hindu Woman From Demon Who Killed Her Sister
"The evil spirit tormented me for 11 years."
Christian Bakers Dragged Through the Mud Get Welcome Surprise
God still answers prayers!
