A Prophetic Word for France in the Midst of a Terror Wave

French CRS police patrol the Champs Elysees Avenue the day after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France. ( REUTERS/Benoit Tessier )

ISIS has taken responsibility for the shootout in Paris that killed a police officer and wounded two others. The attacker ambushed three police offers in the terrorist attack.

This morning I heard the Lord say, "The enemy has marked France for destruction because of its spiritual heritage. If My intercessors will rise up and build a spiritual wall around the nation—raise up impenetrable borders around the country through repentance and praise—I myself will raise up a standard that will stem the tide of this onslaught. I myself will rise up and cause France's enemies to be scattered. I myself will empower the politicians and police with strategies to eradicate terrorists from the land and thwart future attacks. I myself will do it. So begin to pray now with greater fervor because lives are at stake, economies are at stake and your spiritual heritage is at stake. Begin to cooperate now with My grace and My agenda and My plan for your nation and I myself will fight with you and for you."

I did a quick study on France's spiritual heritage after receiving this prophetic word. For sake of space and time, what I found is too long and detailed to share in this article but here's a short history:

The first Christians in France were Jews who converted and exiled from Israel, including Phillip the evangelist, Joseph of Arimathea, Lazarus (who Jesus resurrected) and Mary Magdalene.

Revival wind hit France around 1100 AD through the Albigenses, known as "reformers before the reform." Another group called the Waldenses were evangelistic reformers that took the gospel into Spain, Germany, Poland and Bohemia.

Of course, we must remember the Huguenots, French Protestants whose numbers rose to about 2 million by 1562 and openly displayed their faith despite persecution. France also saw an awakening in the late 19th century and Pentecostalism spread there in the early 20th-century.

France's Christian heritage is indeed rich—and France has seen more than its fair share of terror attacks dating all the way back to Christmas Eve 1800. when a bombing left 22 dead and over 50 injured. All told, there were seven deadly terror attacks in France in the 1800s.

Fast forward to the 1900s and France witnessed many terrorism-connected assassinations, car bomb and grenade attacks, hostage-taking and more. Over 60 terror-inspired attacks were reported in the 20th century.

Moving to modern days, we've seen at least 30 terror attacks in France—and the pace is accelerating. There were 12 terror attacks in 2016 and already four in 2017.

Let's join France's intercessors in praying:

Pray for the hedge of protection to rise up around France.

Pray for an end to terror in France.

Pray against this constant attack on France's spiritual inheritance; bind the hand of the thief that is working to dampen fervor for another awakening.

Pray that intercessors on the land will repent for the sins of the land and work as agents of healing.

Pray that the Lord would empower politicians and police with strategies to eradicate terrorists and thwart future attacks.

Pray that intercessors in France will not grow weary.

Keep on praying.

