Witches Worldwide Vow to Cast Spells on Trump All Spring

A coordinated witchcraft attack against Donald Trump? I got a call Thursday afternoon from Dave Kubal, president of Intercessors for America (IFA), that demanded my attention.

With urgency in his voice, Kubal explained about a worldwide call for witches—and those willing to attempt witchcraft for the first time—to cast a spell harming Donald Trump.

According to IFA, the ritual is to be done at the stroke of midnight on waning crescent moon ritual days, which are Feb. 24 (midnight, Friday evening), March 26, April 24, May 23, June 21 (especially important as it is the summer solstice), etc. until Trump leaves office.

"Whether or not this call for spells pans out and people act on it, we feel compelled, as the body of Christ and intercessors, to come against this evil with immediate and powerful prayer," the IFA reports.

IFA will be hosting a national prayer conference call for all who wish to participate in unified prayer, Friday, Feb. 24, 12:15 p.m.-12:45 p.m. Call into the conference call line at 712-432-0075 and use code 1412452# to join the call.

