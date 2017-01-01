Prophetic Vision of Germany Sparks Urgent Call for Intercession

Cologne Central Station, Germany ( Pixabay/Didgeman )

This morning in prayer, I had a vision of myself standing in Cologne, Germany. It looked like a place my feet had trod over 10 years ago—the Cologne Central Station with the historic cathedral nearby.

The image was vivid and steady. I saw people moving about the square. Although the scene was calm, I felt an urgency in my spirit to understand the sudden vision of Germany's largest city. I scanned headlines and was surprised.

What I learned was this: In the past several days, there have been communication failures in the nation's airline industry. Germany fighter jets had to intercept a London-bound flight as a result. The Cologne library has opened its doors to refugees.

Also this week, a Syrian refugee is on trial for an Islamic State bomb plot in Germany. Meanwhile, German police warned refugees not to attend the carnival celebrations starting on Thursday, only to apologize later. But German cities are banning trucks during carnivals amid terror fears.

This all struck a chord in my spirit. The best way I can describe the carnival is that it is like Mardi Gras, which is going on in Louisiana right now. Wikipedia explains:

The time of merrymaking in the streets is officially declared open at downtown square Alter Markt on the Thursday before the beginning of Lent. Street carnival, a week-long street festival, also called "the crazy days," takes place between the Fat Thursday (Weiberfastnacht) and ends on Ash Wednesday (Aschermittwoch). The highlight of the carnival is Rose Monday (Rosenmontag), two days before Ash Wednesday. All through these days, Cologne folks go out masqueraded. The typical greeting during the festival is is "Kölle Alaaf!," a Kölsch phrase.

We need to pray against violence, to which Cologne is no stranger. In 1963, the city saw a school massacre. More recently, the news lit up with New Year's Eve mass sexual assaults in Germany, mainly in Cologne city center, during a public celebration in the transition from 2015 to 2016.

I am calling on intercessors to stand in the gap for Cologne. Here are some prayer points:

1. Pray for God's hand of protection over Cologne and Germany. Bind the terror of the night, the arrow that flies by day, the pestilence that stalks in darkness and the destruction that wastes at noonday (Ps. 91:5-6). Pray for angelic protection and plead the blood of Jesus over the nation.

2. Pray that intercessors in Germany would wake up and rise up in prayer, understanding the wicked plots of the enemy against the nation. Pray that the intercessors would receive specific words, dreams, visions and strategies to thwart targeted attacks. Pray that they would stand strong, praying at all times in the Spirit, with all prayer and supplication and keep alert with all perseverance (Eph. 6:18).

3. Pray for the peace of Germany. Although the Bible commands us to pray for the peace of Jerusalem, we can also pray for the peace of other nations. Pray that God's peace prevails over any intended chaos and that confusion would enter the enemy's camp (2 Chron. 20).

4. Pray in the Spirit. We do not know how to pray as we ought (Rom. 8:26-27). When we pray in the Spirit, we're praying perfect prayers that can thwart enemy attacks for the glory of God.

The Lord does not reveal danger without providing a way of escape. He alarms us so we can blow the trumpet and stand in the gap to put an abrupt end to the devil's plans. Warnings are not unto fear, but unto deliverance. Let's pray.

Jennifer LeClaire is senior editor of Charisma. She is also director of Awakening House of Prayer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, co-founder of awakeningtv.com, on the leadership team of the New Breed Revival Network and author of several books, including The Next Great Move of God: An Appeal to Heaven for Spiritual Awakening; Mornings With the Holy Spirit, Listening Daily to the Still, Small Voice of God; The Making of a Prophet and Satan's Deadly Trio: Defeating the Deceptions of Jezebel, Religion and Witchcraft.

