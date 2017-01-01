AT&T Promotes Perverse Polyamory Show on Valentine's Day

Rachel Blanchard, Greg Poehler, Priscilla Faia of 'You Me Her.' ( You Me Her/Facebook )

It's supposed to be an original comedy series—but there's nothing funny about it.

Entertainment One premiered the second season of You Me Her on Feb. 14 exclusively on the Audience Network, operated by AT&T. There are 10 half-hour episodes in all.

Season 1 of You Me Her was billed as a contemporary classic romantic comedy that just so happened to involve three people. Now that grad student Izzy is moving in with suburban couple Jack and Emma, Season 2 is about the complex realities of polyamory and "throupling."

"What happens when this peculiar rom-com fades to black? Can they prove their best, truest, happiest lives really are together, even when more conventional alternatives beckon? They stood up to the outside world but now they have to face something even more formidable: themselves," AT&T said in its press release.

As I've said before, the push for polyamory is slowly and steadily rising in the media, in many ways taking a page from the gay agenda's playbook. Polyamory has already been a legislative issue in Canada. Rest assured, America is next. The shadow of Sodom and Gomorrah hangs over America. Perversion is rising.

Can we pray the polyamory away? If we sit by and complain or stick our heads in the sand, arguing that Christians should not be discussing these issues, then we're admitting defeat and displeasing Christ.

But if you believe, as I do, that God can deliver some from the grip of immorality—whether that's adultery, fornication, masturbation, pornography, homosexuality, polygamy, bestiality, polyamory or some other sexual sin—then drop to your knees and join with me in intercessory prayer. It's not only about setting the captives free—it's about protecting the next generation of young minds the media is molding.

