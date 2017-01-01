The Lord Says, 'I Will Have the Last Word in the Media'

"Many are seeking truth. Pray that the blinders would be removed." ( Flickr )

As I was praying about what to share at POTUS Shield, the convocation for a group of prophetic leaders working to seek the Lord and prepare for transforming revival in our nation Frank Amedia formed, Holy Spirit started talking to me about the media.

There are many voices and none without signification, but I want My voice to be the loudest one people hear in the media. I want My voice echoed with clarity so it will ripple through the lies of the prince of the power of the air. I want My truth to be established in every sphere of society. As the righteous ones rise up in the media world, the people who listen and read what is being proclaimed will begin to discern fact from fiction, truth from lies. They will begin to understand My perspective on the matters at hand, and it will resonate in the hearts of many who are sick and tired and overwhelmed with the hopelessness and despair on the airwaves and in print. Many are looking for an alternative. Many are seeking truth. Pray that the blinders would be removed. Pray that hearts would be softened. Pray that boldness would arise even among those non-believers who have a heart for the truth. Pray and keep on praying, because I intend to have My way in the media. The wicked one has infiltrated the airwaves, but I will have the last word.

I sense angels are being dispatched to interrupt the prince of the power of the air's perversion in the media. News media will begin to have encounters with angels and with Jesus that shake them into belief. The media will begin to report on what God is doing in the earth because miracles, signs and wonders that manifest will be undeniable.

The shift that's going to happen in the media as we pray and take Spirit-led action is already underway. Sexual harassment was exposed at Fox News. Fake news—which is like a false prophetic voice—has been exposed. The secular media put coverage of revival in West Virginia on its front page. Mainstream media will quote Christian media with greater frequency. We stand on the precipice of a shift that will at first be subtle but will gain momentum.

Christian media need to stand together, united for the common cause of truth rather than operating in a spirit of competition for readers. God is going to clean up some of the so-called Christian media that is nothing more than a gossip rag by replacing leadership or bringing conviction on leadership. Christian sites that continue to give voice to atheists and liberal agendas will diminish and make way for the uncompromising Christian media to rise higher and carry more influence.

Jennifer LeClaire is senior editor of Charisma. She is also director of Awakening House of Prayer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, co-founder of awakeningtv.com, on the leadership team of the New Breed Revival Network and author of several books, including The Next Great Move of God: An Appeal to Heaven for Spiritual Awakening; Mornings With the Holy Spirit, Listening Daily to the Still, Small Voice of God; The Making of a Prophet and Satan's Deadly Trio: Defeating the Deceptions of Jezebel, Religion and Witchcraft. You can visit her website here. You can also join Jennifer on Facebook or follow her on Twitter. Jennifer's Periscope handle is @propheticbooks.

