On Inauguration Day, I Heard the Sound of Lions Roaring

President Donald Trump listens to the national anthem after inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States on the west front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. ( REUTERS/Carlos Barria )

The anticipation leading up to Inauguration Day was intense. With threats of violent protests—more than 200 were arrested, and six police officers were reportedly injured during the fray—and prophetic warnings from many leaders in the body of Christ urging prayer, it's no wonder there was a sound of victory when Donald J. Trump officially stepped into the office of president of the United States.

But in that moment, there was more than the sound of victory—there was the sound of lions roaring in the spirit. When Trump decreed and declared so emphatically, "There should be no fear. We are protected, and we will always be protected ... by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement. And most importantly, we will be protected by God," roars echoed in the spirit.

It wasn't Trump's roar. It wasn't the roar of false prophets with conspiracy theories who try to wring money from your pocket with fearful predictions that offer no hope of redemption or mercy.

No, it was the sound of the Lord roaring from on high, uttering His voice from His holy habitation (Jer. 25:30). It was the sound of God Almighty roaring from Zion, reminding us He is a refuge and stronghold for His people (Joel 3:16).

I also heard the sound of the enemy roaring with the sting of a setback—and I urge you to keep praying. The enemy's agenda took a massive blow on Friday. We won a battle, but we're still fighting a spiritual war against principalities, powers, rulers of darkness and spiritual wickedness in high places (Eph. 6).

Remember, 1 Peter 5:8 tells us, "Be sober and watchful, because your adversary the devil walks around as a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour."

God has shown forth His mercy on America, just as the true prophets of God with a reverent fear of the Lord proclaimed despite being laughed to scorn as the mainstream media manipulated the news to portray Hillary Clinton as a shoe-in.

As Amos 3:8 puts it, "The lion has roared; who will not fear? The Lord God has spoken; who can but prophesy?"

I prophesy to you, in the name of Jesus, we will see more divine interventions in the days ahead. We're in a kairos moment. It's an opportune time. We're on the precipice of a Third Great Awakening. There's just one condition. We must continue with the heart posture of 2 Chronicles 7:14:

"If My people, who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray, and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and will heal their land."

