Prophecy: The Lord Is Raising Up Daniels in DC

Here's a prophetic word for Washington, D.C. ( Flickr )

When I step into cities or nations, the Lord often almost immediately speaks to my heart about what He thinks and feels. Last week, I traveled to our nation's capital to speak at the convocation for POTUS Shield, a council of prophets and other spiritual leaders—including Cindy Jacobs, Rick Joyner, Lou Engle and Lance Wallnau—assembling to raise up a spiritual shield in Washington, D.C. Visionary Frank Amedia, who prophesied Trump's election to president in July 2015, launched the project.

As I sat in the cab passing by the Washington Monument, the Lord began speaking to my heart about this epic city:

Washington, oh Washington, I am doing a work in you. I am working to restore the foundations and return you to your former glory. I am rooting out corruption, and I am calling you back to the integrity that once marked you. I am calling for truth and righteousness. I am calling you back to your roots by rooting out that which has defiled you. I am doing this little by little, but I am doing it. I am raising up Nehemiahs who will repair the breaches and I am raising up Daniels who will interpret the signs. I am raising up those who know My heart and My will for the nation to speak into the heart of America. I am raising them up to expose, to root out, to rebuild and to restore. I am raising them up.

This is encouraging. The corruption in our government goes back decades. Many still ponder a conspiracy behind the murders of John F. Kennedy and his brother, Robert. Watergate is yet a distant memory. More recently, Hillary Clinton's Benghazi issues and email scandal have made headlines.

What we need to keep in mind is it's no one man or woman can correct the issues in Washington or the nation. But God does set in place authorities and can work through anyone. POTUS Shield is a strategic movement in this time and season because I believe the Lord has summoned us to intercession, prayers, declarations and decrees of the word of the Lord over our nation and our government.

I believe we can see, as Cindy prophesied, the tables turn in America if the prophetic voice is allowed to permeate the White House and the saints press into intercession to see God's will be done and His kingdom come in America. I believe we're on the precipice of a Third Great Awakening the Lord spoke to my heart about in April 2007.

I believe this because I believe in God's mercy and I believe 2 Chronicles 7:14 is true: "If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray, and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and will heal their land."

The four living creatures holding golden bowls full of incense, which are the prayers of God's people (Rev. 5:8) will eventually tip over. And I am determined to keep praying until they overflow. Will you join me?

Jennifer LeClaire is senior editor of Charisma. She is also director of Awakening House of Prayer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, co-founder of awakeningtv.com, on the leadership team of the New Breed Revival Network and author of several books, including The Next Great Move of God: An Appeal to Heaven for Spiritual Awakening; Mornings With the Holy Spirit, Listening Daily to the Still, Small Voice of God; The Making of a Prophet and Satan's Deadly Trio: Defeating the Deceptions of Jezebel, Religion and Witchcraft. You can visit her website here. You can also join Jennifer on Facebook or follow her on Twitter. Jennifer's Periscope handle is @propheticbooks.

