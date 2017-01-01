Prophecy: Know You Not That You Have Served My Angels?

Angels can assist in business dealings. ( Alberto Romero/Flickr/CC )

Marketplace ministers, listen up. Charisma Media Publisher and Executive Vice President-Media Group Dr. Steve Greene is getting strategic prophetic words from the Lord these days about Kingdom builders in the business world.

As he was preparing a business training program this morning, the Lord told him to begin to write as he was led by the Holy Spirit. Consider these powerful prophetic words:

The Lord says to those who serve customers today to serve others as you would serve Me. Serve with humility and not only out of duty. You seem to be going through motions that repeat with a daily boredom. Know you not that you have served My angels? Unaware of My presence? Give love unto the people I send you this day as you would give to Me if I asked for your help. You have been gifted with a ministry of helps. You are called to serve the one who stands near you seeking help. You are called to change the outcome of someone's day today. Serve the unlovely with your full capacity and with your full heart. This is the day I have made for you to serve My people and My angels I will send your way.

This is in line with my 2017 prophecy about the angels of abundant harvest being released. You can read that at angelsprophecy.com.

