Spirit of Chaos Erupts in Fort Lauderdale After Fatal Airport Shooting

An airplane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. ( J. Stephen Conn/Flickr/CC )

It's absolute chaos in Fort Lauderdale right now. Less than a mile from my church, a gunman opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

At least five are dead and many others are wounded.

I'm reminded of the Orlando Pulse shooting, though this is altogether different.

We don't know the motive. Police have arrested the suspect. Details should emerge soon.

The roads around the airport are closed and people in traffic jams are getting out of their cars—and getting into fist fights.

I'm keeping my eye on this, but right now I am asking for urgent prayers, as a spirit of chaos has been released over Fort Lauderdale.

Pray for peace in South Florida.

Pray that police catch the suspect and bring him to justice.

Pray for those who lost loved ones in the attack.

Pray for those who are wounded.

Pray for our law enforcement as they work to keep the peace.

Please, just pray.

South Florida hasn't yet seen an event like this. I am calling on the governing intercessors to secure the gates in the spirit, in the name of Jesus.

Jennifer LeClaire is senior editor of Charisma. She is also director of Awakening House of Prayer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

