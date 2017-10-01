Prophecy: It's Time to Come Out of the Cave

God needs your voice. Come out of your cave. ( Flickr )

Jennifer LeClaire is now sharing her reflections and revelations through Walking in the Spirit. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

During our morning prayer calls for my devotionals—Mornings With the Holy Spirit and now the brand-new Evenings With the Holy Spirit—the Lord often speaks prophetically to the hundreds of people on the call. The following prophetic word helped a lot of people, and I wanted to share it with you.

God has need of your voice, but you're waiting in the wings, you're standing in the shadows, you're sleeping in the cave. And God would say to you, Come out of the cave, in Jesus' name. Come out of that cave Obadiah put you in, surviving on bread and water and hiding from Jezebel. Come out of the cave (says the Lord) and be strong and courageous. Just as I told Joshua to be strong and courageous as he began to enter into a new season of his life, I would say to you today, be strong and courageous. Don't look upon their faces, but look to Me. Look upon My face because I will give you an anointing that breaks the yoke. I will give you the strength to battle through. I will give you the strategy to conquer every enemy that stands in your way. But you must emerge from the cave.

Praying for the Cave-Dwellers

Thank you, Lord, that the cave-dwellers will become presence-dwellers; that the cave-dwellers will become kingdom-seekers; that the cave-dwellers would shake off the dust and the mold from the past season of the cave and come out into the brightness of your glory, in the name of Jesus; come out with the confidence of Jesus Christ on the inside of them and speak forth what says the Spirit of God, what is the will of God, what is the mind of God with great conviction in the name of Jesus because they stood in the counsel of the Lord, and they've heard your voice.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=2096027732" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=2096027732" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

I thank you, Lord, that You call Your prophetic voices out of the cave in this season to whatever measure and whatever metron and whatever realm of authority and influence you've given them. I'm asking you, Lord, to call those ones out who have stayed too long in the cave. It's like a library book that's past due. It's time to turn in that book of hesitancy. It's time to turn in that book of fear. It's time to turn in that book of the enemy's lies, and it's time to embrace the book of life and truth and come forth with a new anointing and a new confidence, a new mission and a new assignment. It's time, in Jesus' name.

I thank You, Lord, that those who are pressing and pressing and pressing will break through in this season.

Click here to register to join these prayer calls Monday through Friday.

In case you missed it, the Lord is releasing the angels of abundant harvest. You can read the entire prophetic word at angelsprophecy.com.

Jennifer LeClaire is senior editor of Charisma. She is also director of Awakening House of Prayer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, co-founder of awakeningtv.com, on the leadership team of the New Breed Revival Network and author of several books, including The Next Great Move of God: An Appeal to Heaven for Spiritual Awakening; Mornings With the Holy Spirit, Listening Daily to the Still, Small Voice of God; The Making of a Prophet and Satan's Deadly Trio: Defeating the Deceptions of Jezebel, Religion and Witchcraft. You can visit her website here. You can also join Jennifer on Facebook or follow her on Twitter. Jennifer's Periscope handle is @propheticbooks.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

Did you enjoy this blog? Click here to receive it by email.

Did you like this article? You'll enjoy Jennifer LeClaire's book, The Spiritual Warrior's Guide to Defeating Jezebel

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.