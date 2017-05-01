2017: The Year of the Next Level

Jennifer LeClaire is now sharing her reflections and revelations through Walking in the Spirit. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

When I was driving to Orlando for Christmas, I heard the Lord say, "Next." I started meditating on that word "next." I looked it up on the dictionary. In other words, I pressed into what the Lord ways saying. The Lord showed me next-level assignments, next-level warfare and next-level blessings. Our cry this year is going to be "Next!"

Here's what the Lord spoke to my heart: "Those who are seeing first the kingdom of God this year are going to see an acceleration. You are going to advance faster than you've ever advanced. You will find angelic assistance on your journey, and you will need it. One assignment will come after another. At times, you'll have more than one assignment at the same time. The warfare will also be next level but you will defeat one enemy after another after another after another. And the blessings will come in rapid succession. Each time you finish an assignment, each time you conquer your spiritual foe, you will see new-level blessings in your life. You will see it as you stand your ground, as you obey My leading and as you seek My heart."

It's time to step out of the ordinary into the extraordinary. It's time to step out of our comfort zones and into the abundance zone. It's time to step out of the past and into the next! Let's unpack this "next" word so we can cooperate with the grace of God as the Lord releases the angels of abundant harvest.

1. Next-level assignments, David is a great example of next-level assignments. As a teenager, David's first assignment was to tend to sheep in the field. As he tells the story, "Your servant was a shepherd for my father's flock, and the lion came and the bear, and took a lamb out of the flock. And I went out after him, and struck him, and delivered it out of his mouth. And when he arose against me, I took hold of his beard, struck him, and killed him. Your servant slew both the lion and the bear" (1 Sam. 17:34-36).

When David heard there was a giant opposing the armies of the living God, I can imagine him saying, "Next!" He didn't hesitate to step into his next-level assignment. The Bible says he ran to the battle line after prophesying Goliath's defeat (1 Sam. 17:45-51). David struck down Goliath with a sling and a stone. As you step into the next-level assignments, there will be next-level warfare, but your Goliaths will fall.

This is the time to ask the Lord, "What is my next assignment? What's next?" People are going to be jealous of you, like Saul was jealous of David. But you will bless and curse not. You will move in the opposite spirit and maintain your authority in the spirit.

2. Next-level warfare. Paul said, "For a great and effective door has opened to me, and there are many adversaries" (1 Cor. 16:9) The Message translation says, "A huge door of opportunity for good work has opened up here. (There is also mushrooming opposition)." In other words, new level, new devil. Sometimes you fight the new devil before you get to the new level.

In the spirit, you are like one of David's mighty men—even greater! Greater is He who is in you than he who is in the world (1 John 4:4). You are more than a conqueror in Christ Jesus. If one of David's mighty men, Josheb-Basshebeth, could slay 800 in one occasion, what can you do? One can put 1,000 to flight and two can put 10,000 to flight (Deut. 32:30).

3. Next-level blessings. When we're obedient to accept the assignments of the Lord and we refuse to grow weary in well-doing until the assignment is complete, we're going to tap into next-level blessings. We must finish the assignment to tap into the blessing! If you have half-completed assignments, if you are procrastinating, unlock your blessing by crossing the finish line and start decreeing the blessings in Deuteronomy 28 over your life now with a "next" in your heart.

Matthew 6:33 Is Key

Matthew 6:33 is the key Scripture here to stepping into this prophecy: "But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be given to you." The Amplified translation expands on this: "But seek (aim at and strive after) first of all His kingdom and His righteousness (His way of doing and being right), and then all these things taken together will be given you besides."

Make a decision today to seek the Lord first and foremost and listen to His voice. Discipline yourself to rise up early in the morning or cut out unprofitable activities in exchange for eternal rewards. Feed yourself a steady diet of the Word of God, pray, fast and believe. This is the year of the next level. Let's soar like eagles for the glory of God!

