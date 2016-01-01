Merry Apocalypse: False Prophetic Voice Predicts World Will End Before 2017

I appreciate her call for salvation, but I don't appreciate the fear-mongering. I imagine she's sincere in her search, but she's in error with this prediction. Christ Himself said, "Concerning that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, but My Father only" (Matt. 24:36). ( David Michalczuk/Flickr/CC )

It's the end of the world as we know it. Or at least that's what one Christian scientist is insisting. Her prognostication concludes 6,000 years of sin are almost over—and that Christ will return for His glorious bride before 2016 is over.

Nora Roth shares her false prophetic insights on "The Mark of the Beast Explained" blog. This conspiracy-theory fodder is based in massively complex calculations about God's clocks of the sevens.

"The 70 'sevens' prophecy in Daniel 9:24 has two fulfillments," she explains. "First, the 70 'sevens' are 70 sabbatical cycles—490 years, pointing to the first coming of Jesus as our Savior from sin."

Her theology gave me a brain cramp. So we'll just skip to the conclusion of the matter:

God gives each of us a period of time on earth as probation. This probationary period is our opportunity to repent and to have faith in Christ. My probation and your probation will end sometime between now and the fall of 2016, and it may well be sooner rather than later. The most important thing we can do right now is to give ourselves completely to God in humility and repentance and by faith to receive Jesus as our personal Savior. Now is the time to seek God while He may be found. Now is the time to repent. Today is the day to choose to receive Jesus Christ fully and to abide in Him. The complete paper includes evidence from the Bible, detailed explanations and biblical chronology.

I appreciate her call for salvation, but I don't appreciate the fear-mongering. I imagine she's sincere in her search, but she's in error with this prediction. Christ Himself said, "Concerning that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, but My Father only" (Matt. 24:36).

Roth and other doomsday predictors are not merely warning about the signs of the times, but they are scaring people to death with false prophecies based on false theology, corrupt calculations and vain imaginations. This is the season to remember what Christ did for us on the cross, not release witchcraft at people in His name.

