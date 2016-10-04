Watchman on the Wall, by Jennifer LeClaire

Want to receive Watchman on the Wall by email? Sign up here

YEAR IN REVIEW: Jeff Jansen Sees Huge Gold Angel at Azusa Now

Dutch Sheets speaks to the crowd at Azusa Now at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Dutch Sheets speaks to the crowd at Azusa Now at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (Courtesy)

Jennifer LeClaire is now sharing her reflections and revelations through Walking in the Spirit. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Editor's Note: 2016 was a big year in the church—and in the world. This week we're looking at some of the biggest stories of the year, selected based on feedback from our readers. Thanks for reading Charisma News this year and stay tuned as we continue expanding our coverage in 2017 to include more spiritual insights on the stories that matter most to you.

This article was published April 11th.

History was made in Los Angeles on Saturday as Lou Engle, Mike Bickle, CIndy Jacobs, Jack Hayford and other generals of the faith gathered at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for Azusa Now.

Jeff Jansen, founder of Global Fire Ministries, told Charisma News he believes it was one of the most significant events of the past few decades.

"Amidst the worship and intercession I believe something highly significant has shifted in the spirit and that we have stepped into a new timeline of revival in the Lord that will result in revival fires burning in not only America but the nations of the earth," Jansen says.

JOIN JENNIFER ON FACEBOOK FOR SPIRITUAL COMMENTARY AND ENCOURAGEMENT. CLICK HERE.

"Most already know that I am now co-hosting the Fire and Glory Outpouring in San Diego with good friends Jerame and Miranda Nelson. An outpouring of Glory and Power has been burning there for 75 nights now and people are coming from around the world to get a fresh touch from heaven. Wild miracles marked by tangible power and Presence of the Lord are poured out every night and all are excited in this fresh outpouring."

Jansen reminds that Azusa street revival of 1906 changed the course of world history as many new denominations were birthed through the raw supernatural power and Glory of God. So now 110 years later another fresh move of God is now being birthed and fresh revival fires will burn in many cities in the nations of the earth.

"As we were driving on Interstate 5 to the Azusa Now event on April 9, I saw a large gold angel standing over LA," Jansen says. "The Lord said, 'Just as the 1849 gold rush drew people to California ... So 4/9 2016 will mark a new gold rush of divine proportion that will once again draw the nations into revival."

Jennifer LeClaire is senior editor of Charisma. She is also director of Awakening House of Prayer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, co-founder of awakeningtv.com, on the leadership team of the New Breed Revival Network and author of several books, including The Next Great Move of God: An Appeal to Heaven for Spiritual Awakening; Mornings With the Holy Spirit, Listening Daily to the Still, Small Voice of God; The Making of a Prophet and Satan's Deadly Trio: Defeating the Deceptions of Jezebel, Religion and Witchcraft. You can visit her website here. You can also join Jennifer on Facebook or follow her on Twitter. Jennifer's Periscope handle is @propheticbooks.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

Did you enjoy this blog? Click here to receive it by email.

Your Turn

Comment Guidelines
View/Add Comments
  • Ex-witch Beth Eckert says there is a link between yoga and Satan.

    Ex-Witch Reveals Connection Between Yoga and Satan

    Yes, it exists. 

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem

    Why Donald Trump Is Catching Hell for Planning to Move Our Embassy to Jerusalem

    Should President Trump succeed in relocating our embassy to Jerusalem, I predict three things.

  • In this case, Barack Obama blessed Israel by preventing the UN Security Council from dividing the land, and so we were blessed as a result.

    The Real Reason America Has Been Given a Reprieve

    If Barack Obama very foolishly allows this to happen, "pause button" will be unpaused, our ...

  • President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence

    Even With President-elect Trump's Victory Sealed, We Still Need to Pray

    Kathie Walters, Bill Yount and Wanda Alger explain why we should be praying for him.

  • Faith Comes by Hearing What Is Told

    Faith Comes by Hearing What Is Told

    Get quality Christian content in a variety of programs including news, leadership, inspiring stories, women's topics, sports, and even more.

  • Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as Ahok, sits on the defendant's chair at the start of his trial hearing at North Jakarta District Court in Jakarta, Indonesia

    Franklin Graham Issues Urgent Call to Prayer

    This is something you won't hear about from others!

  • Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life

    Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life

    Life in the Spirit exists to give you a deep understanding of who the Holy Spirit is, how He works in your life and how you can interact with Him on a daily basis.

  • At this moment in time, Satan was stripped of his authority over you and me.

    What You Probably Never Knew About Satan's Defeat

    When Jesus defeated Satan at the cross, a fascinating event took place—one that you probably ...

  • Dr. James Dobson condemned Gov. John Kasich's veto of the heartbeat bill.

    Dr. James Dobson: What Kasich Did Was 'Cowardice and Shameful'

    He's not the only one who thinks so.  

  • If you have felt harassed in your mind by clouded vision, detached thoughts, lack of focus or concentration, feelings of being mentally overwhelmed or an inability to make clear decisions, you may be under the influence of a principality that is fighting for supremacy over this nation &ndash; one person at a time.

    Are Voices Harassing You? It Could Be Leviathan

    Before this principality can be disempowered collectively, we must take personal responsibility and ...

  • Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit

    Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit

    Follow God on the most fulfilling journey of your life with Encounter the Holy Spirit! Break away from past hurts and press into the One who wants a personal encounter with you.

  • Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence

    Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence

    Reach your full potential and be led by His Spirit. In His Presence takes you to a deeper understanding of who God is and how he communicates with us.

  • Set Your Spirit on Fire

    Set Your Spirit on Fire

    Receive the power and gifts that come through the Holy Spirit Baptism. Don’t go empty-handed; accept all that He has for you! His power is available to those who ask.

  • Put on the Full Armor of God

    Put on the Full Armor of God

    Break every stronghold with the power of the Holy Spirit. Use the power of your tongue to declare and decree the Word of God. Witness heaven move on your behalf.

Use Desktop Layout
Charisma News - Informing believers with news from a Spirit-filled perspective
© Copyright 2016 Charisma Media, All Rights Reserved.