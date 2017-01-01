Is Germany Israel's Biblical Arch-Nemesis?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German Chancellor Angela Merkel address a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. ( Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch )

In a development that threatens the global balance of power, Angela Merkel, the chancellor of Germany, has made several public announcements recently questioning the importance of the alliance between her country and the United States. One prominent end-of-days scholar believes this development has powerful implications and will culminate in Germany revealing its true identity as Israel's biblical nemesis.

As a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Germany is an ally of the United States, its importance underscored by the vast number of U.S. troops stationed there, more than in all other ally countries combined. But the alliance is on shaky ground, as Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel questioned its relevance in several public addresses she made in the last few weeks.

At an election rally in Munich last week, Merkel rejected friendship with the U.S., stating, "We Europeans truly have to take our fate into our own hands," adding, "we must fight for our own destiny, on our own".

Click here to read the rest of the story on breakingisraelnews.com.

