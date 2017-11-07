Sign of the Last Days? Largest Aliyah Flight From Europe Lands in Israel

( Pexels )

The largest Aliyah flight from France and anywhere in Europe has landed in Israel on 10 July 2017.

Two hundred immigrants were aboard the flight, including 74 children and teenagers under the age of 18, reports Israel International News. The French Jewish community is the largest in Europe and the second-largest in the world outside of Israel, numbering nearly half a million Jews.

French Jewish immigration to Israel has surged since the year 2012. 2014 marked the first time in Israel's history that over one percent of a Western Jewish community made Aliyah in a single year, an achievement repeated in 2015 with the arrival of some 7,800 immigrants from France—the most ever. Over 10 percent of the French Jewish community has immigrated to Israel since the year 2000, half in the past five years alone.

