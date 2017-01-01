Last 2 Chapters of Revelation Reveal Important Intersection in End-Times Prophecy

The book of Revelation unifies these two biblical themes. ( Pixabay )

Since John was the last writer of Scriptures, his writings contain a unique view of the whole spectrum of Scriptures from beginning to end. John often spoke in terms of "beginning to end" (John 1:1; 1 John 1:1; Rev. 1:8, 17).

This "beginning to end" perspective comes to light particularly in the last chapters of Revelation. The first two chapters of Genesis describe creation and Eden; whereas the last two chapters of Revelation describe the restoration of creation and Eden.

In these last two chapters, there is a special addition about "heavenly Jerusalem" (21:9-22:3). Glorified Jerusalem becomes the centerpiece of the restoration of Paradise. Heaven and earth come together as heavenly and earthly Jerusalem come together. The glorious destiny of both Eden and Jerusalem are one and the same.

Revelation 21:1-2 – "I saw a new heaven and a new earth ... the holy city, New Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven ..." Revelation 22:1-2 – "...the river of the water of life, coming out from the throne of God and the Lamb; in the middle of the street of the city and on the bank of the river on each side is the tree of life..." Revelation 22:14 – "... they may have the right to the tree of life and may enter through the gates into the city ..." Revelation 22:19 – "...his part out of the Book of Life and out of the Holy City ..."

The unification of Jerusalem and Eden comprises the last revelation of Scriptures. The last two chapters of Revelation unify the two great biblical themes of Eden and Jerusalem. This rather shocking perspective unifies the plan of the Bible from beginning to end.

In the Garden of Eden, God planned for the people multiply, fill the earth and eventually form a perfect society with a perfect King. The capital of that kingdom would be at the center of the paradise. The garden of paradise and the capital of the kingdom are one and the same.

Adam was expelled eastward out of Eden; Abraham was sent back westward to Canaan. Adam sinned at the tree in Eden; Yeshua had to be hanged on a tree in Jerusalem to reverse the sin of mankind. Abraham had to offer his son Isaac at the same location, and David had to build his temple there. From there Yeshua rose into heaven, and there He will return to set up His kingdom on earth.

Ultimately Eden will be restored, along with all creation, with Jerusalem at the center. The restoration of paradise, the glorification of Jerusalem and the unification of heaven and earth all come together at the end of God's plan.

Asher Intrater is the founder and apostolic leader of Revive Israel Ministries and oversees Ahavat Yeshua Congregation in Jerusalem and Tiferet Yeshua Congregation in Tel Aviv. Asher was one of the founders of Tikkun International with Dan Juster and Eitan Shishkoff and serves on the board of the Messianic Alliance of Israel and Aglow International. He and his wife and full-time partner in ministry, Betty, have a passion for personal prayer and devotion, local evangelism and discipleship in Hebrew and unity of the body of believers worldwide.

This article originally appeared at reviveisrael.org.

