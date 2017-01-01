What the Prophetic Calendar Says About Israel and Jesus' Second Coming

( Pixabay )

Last week, the stars of the constellation Gemini (The United) were directly overhead at the zenith point in the southern U.S.

Gemini is one of the zodiacal constellations and is the tenth chapter of the Star Bible. The name means "The Twins" in Greek, but in the ancient Hebrew, it means "The United." It is a picture of two men standing together who are united as one. The first contains the bright star Pollux, meaning "He Who Comes to Suffer" at its head, with the Star Alhena, meaning "Wounded" at its feet. This figure corresponds to the first half of Genesis 3:15, where the seed of woman will be wounded in the heel, and is clearly a picture of the crucifixion and First Coming of Christ. The second figure has Castor, "The Ruler" as its head and Mebsuth, "Treading Under Foot" at its feet. This speaks to the second half of Genesis 3:15, where the seed of woman crushes the head of the serpent, and represents the return of Christ. Together, the stars of Gemini tell us that the one who suffered will return to rule.

The bright stars of Gemini, Castor and Pollux are also part of the prophetic calendar which produces signs in the sun, moon and stars surrounding both appearances of Christ. In 6 B.C., the precession of the equinoxes carried the Star Pollux, "He Who comes to Suffer," directly overhead at zenith in Jerusalem. This was a sign of the nearing advent of Christ and described his sacrificial death on the cross. That same year, the constellation Gemini entered the summer season. It was in the summer of 6 B.C., nine months before the star of Bethlehem appeared in the spring of 5 B.C., that we believe Gabriel appeared to Mary and Christ was conceived.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=633690883" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=633690883" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

Now, over 2000 years later, the precession of the equinoxes has carried the star Castor, "The Ruler", close to the zenith point over Jerusalem. This star is a sign of the Second Coming of Christ, when He will return to rule on Earth. It will move to zenith over Jerusalem in 2121 A.D., as Gemini moves out of the summer season and Taurus (the bull), the sign of Christ's Second Coming, moves in. While no one knows the day or hour of Christ's return, we believe that the rebirth of Israel, likened to a fig tree by Jesus (Matt. 24:32), tells us that the prophetic summer season of His return is near. The movement of Castor toward Jerusalem zenith, along with the other signs in the sun, moon and stars, confirms that the prophetic calendar is counting down zero hour.

So look overhead tonight to Castor and Pollux, which mark the time between the First and Second Coming of Christ. And tell someone that there may only be a short time left to accept God's offer of eternal life.

Ron Allen is a Christian businessman, CPA and author who serves in local, national and international ministries spreading a message of reconciliation to God, to men and between believers. He is founder of the International Star Bible Society, telling how the heavens declare the glory of God, and the Emancipation Network, which helps people escape from financial bondage, and co-founder with his wife, Pat, of Corporate Prayer Resources, dedicated to helping intercessors.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

Did you enjoy this blog? Click here to receive it by email.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.