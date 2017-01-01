Is the Feast of Trumpets Being Fulfilled in Our Day?

( Pixabay )

As most Christian lovers of Israel now realize, the three major feasts or holy convocations God gave to Israel all pointed to a New Covenant fulfillment in Messiah. The Hebrew word for "convocation," mikra, implies a "dress rehearsal."

They were preparations for a deeper spiritual reality.

Although grouped into three convocations, there were actually seven feasts in number, requiring all Israel to be present in Jerusalem at the time of their celebration. They are Pesach (Passover, Leavened Bread, First Fruits), Shavout (Pentecost) and Succoth (Trumpets, Day of Atonement, Tabernacles). Those clustered around Passover and Pentecost are known as the spring feasts. Those connected to Tabernacles were the fall feasts. Taken together, all seven represent the salvation plan of God in Messiah.

Now we know the spring feasts have already had their New Covenant fulfillment.

Passover was fulfilled in Jerusalem when Yeshua was crucified for our sins on the very day the feast was celebrated. And his followers were born again. Pentecost too was fulfilled on the very date, the seventh Sunday after First Fruits, when the Holy Spirit was poured out on the early church.

To read the rest of this article, visit Israel Today.

