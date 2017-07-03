5 Recent Technological Inventions That Affirm Daniel 12:4 Prophecy

Few know these technological advancements are thanks to Israel. ( Pixabay )

" But you, Daniel, shut up the words and seal the book until the time of the end. Many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall increase" (Dan. 12:4).

The prophet Daniel was given many powerful revelations from God. One revelation of the end times that he received had to do with people traveling to and fro and that knowledge would increase. The Hebrew word translated as "increase" in Daniel 12:4 is rabah. According to the Brown-Driver-Briggs Hebrew and English Lexicon, this word means to greatly increase or to multiply. This word does not convey a slow, gradual increase of knowledge but an explosion of knowledge. Rabah is also used of the flood waters rapidly rising on the earth in Noah's day (see Gen. 7:18).

In the last 10 to 15 years, technological discoveries in Israel confirm that we are truly in the last days. These discoveries have world-wide implications.

USB Flash Drives (also called Jump Drives): Believe it or not, flash drive technology was first developed in Israel. These have become common usage in the United States, but also in other parts of the world. In the 1990s, floppy disks, which held about 1.4 megabytes (MB) of information, were common. CD' also became possible, as they can hold up to 700 MB. Jump drives are small, portable and can hold up to hundreds of gigabytes (GB). This means they can hold over a thousand times more information than previous forms of portable storage. This technology is prophetic in itself as it allows us to take large amounts of information to and fro. It allows for the amount of knowledge a person has available to increase suddenly. The Pill Cam: This pill is swallowed and subsequently records images of the digestive tract. This safe and effective method of examining the digestive tract will save money and poses less risk to patients with digestive problems. Water Technology: In 2008, an Israeli company developed technology that can make water out of thin air. This has the capacity to help regions of the world that do not have access to ground water. Israel has developed other water technologies, which why countries such as Romania and Peru are reaching out to Israel for help (3, 4). Solar Technology: In March 2016, the Jerusalem Post reported solar technology developed by a company called 3G Solar. This company believes it can replace batteries using solar technology that utilizes indoor lighting in addition to sunlight. This means many of our small accessories such as the computer mouse and smart watch will never need a battery or a recharge. They are also looking for ways to apply this technology on a larger scale. Solar technology is environmentally friendly and can impact the daily lives of people worldwide. Click here to watch a video on this discovery. Self-Driving Cars: Israeli companies are also at the forefront of technology that enables self-driving cars. Many traditional car manufacturers, such as Volkswagen, are reaching out to Israeli-based companies for assistance in developing this technology. The hope is that self-driving cars will make the roads safer and reduce accidents, as human drivers can make poor decisions while driving and may suffer from fatigue or road rage.

The Jewish people have been a major part of other technological innovations that will greatly impact our world. We hope to bring you further technological updates in the future as they happen. Just as the waters increased greatly upon the earth, so the technological knowledge from Israel is filling the earth today. This knowledge is changing lives. But remember, it was foretold by God over 2,000 years ago.

Kelly McDonald Jr. is an ordained evangelist at Hungry Hearts Ministries in Jackson, Tennessee. He has written over 40 books and booklets on pursing Christ, Hebrew roots and end-times prophecy. He is currently president of the Bible Sabbath Association (BSA). You can follow him at: kellymcdonaldjr.com.

