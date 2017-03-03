15 Prophetic Signs of Jesus' Imminent Return

Keep watch for these prophetic signs of the end times. ( Pixabay )

Some people see everything as a sign. Others see nothing as a sign. We must avoid both extremes. But signs are important. What if there were no stop signs? Street signs? Caution signs? Speed limit signs? High-voltage signs?

Signs serve to maintain order and prevent chaos on a day-to-day level. Prophetic signs are even more important. And they are popping up all over, pointing to the soon return of Jesus Christ. You are either ready, or you're not. It's that simple.

Signs are like "previews of coming attractions." They are not the main attraction, but they point to it. Signs provide small glimpses of what the main feature will be like.

Preview Signs

I began my studies in Bible prophecy in November 1971. By 1978 I understood and publicly taught that in the final hours of the last days, certain signs would become increasingly evident:

The world's focus would be on the Middle East. Russia would begin to align with key Muslim nations. Israel would be surrounded by those bent on its annihilation. Anti-Semitism would dramatically escalate. Religious deception would be rampant. Political chaos would increase, and a political star with plausible solutions would rise up. Extreme famines would occur in different parts of the world. There would be wars and rumors of war, especially relative to the Middle East and Israel. Epidemics and pandemics would spread. Earthquakes and natural disasters would escalate in frequency and intensity. Technology would advance in astonishing ways. Terrorism would jump to the forefront. There would be an abnormal emphasis on sex and materialism, and morality would be twisted. Betrayals, multiplying family problems and resistance to God's messages would be prevalent. A genuine, Holy Spirit-led revival would emerge as a remnant of godly believers focused on the Lord Jesus Christ and His power.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1429063155" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1429063155" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

Those signs are now joining at whirlwind velocity. But much like an alarm clock, many choose to ignore it. Signs can be agitating, discomforting. Somehow, we want to believe, "Maybe we've still got a few years or decades before these prophecies come to pass." But the evidence tells us they are upon us now.

The Day of the Lord truly will come any day. Jesus promised, "So also, when you shall see all these things, you know that it is near, even at the doors. Truly I say to you, this generation will not pass away until all these things take place" (Matt. 24:33–34).

It's a Simple Fact

The generation that sees these signs taking place simultaneously and globally will be part of the final generation, and they will possibly experience the long-awaited return of Jesus Christ. While followers of Christ will walk in hope, faith and great power, others will taste only anguish and distress in the days ahead.

Dr. Dave Williams served for over 30 years as pastor of Mount Hope Church in Lansing, Michigan, with over 500 outreach ministries around the world. During his tenure, Mount Hope Church gave over $40,000,000 to world and local missions. His leadership training course, The Art of Pacesetting Leadership, is credited with catapulting one church from 226 to over 4,000. Another church went from eight to over 1,000. His all-time best-selling book, The New Life: The Start of Something Wonderful, is a practical, step-by-step guide to help new believers become established in their Christian walk and has sold over 2.5 million copies. On May 2, 2017, Charisma House will release his latest book, Hope in the Last Days. Dave now focuses on helping young ministers whenever he has an opportunity.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

Did you enjoy this blog? Click here to receive it by email.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.