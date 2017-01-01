New Hamas Leader Elected—Is This a Sign of Revelation 12:13?

Hamas leader Yehya Al-Sinwar gestures as he arrives with Palestinian prisoners at the Rafah crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip Oct. 18, 2011. ( Reuters/Mohammed Salem )

The election of Yahya Sinwar to lead Hamas in Gaza represents the completion of a lengthy takeover by Hamas' military wing at the expense of its political wing. And it could signal an imminent confrontation with Israel.

Hamas' military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, has been gradually pushing aside the terror group's political wing, seeing it as an impediment to its jihadist war efforts against Israel.

Sinwar and his military wing comrades want to reestablish their alliance with Iran and boost their tactical partnership with ISIS in the Sinai Peninsula.

Sinwar's rise likely means that Hamas and Iran will grow close once again, after years of turmoil over their opposing stances on the Syrian war.

Read more at prophecynewswatch.com.

