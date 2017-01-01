Iran Heatedly Demands to Eradicate the 'Cancer of Israel'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during Friday prayers in Tehran, Sept. 14, 2007. ( Reuters/Morteza Nikoubazl )

Iran's spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for the "complete Liberation of Palestine" on Tuesday and slammed the Jewish state as a "cancerous tumor."

The comments were made at the Sixth International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada, a government-sanctioned event held in Tehran.

According to the Mehr news agency, representatives of 80 countries joined the event, which glorifies terrorism and acts of wanton violence against Jews and advocates in favor of the destruction of the Jewish state.

