Historic Israeli Church Reopens After Hateful Arson Attack

Church of Multiplication of Loaves & Fishes ( Flickr/Ron Dauphin )

A historic church in Israel reopened almost two years after an arson attack.

Arsonists believed to be Jewish extremists attacked the Church of the Multiplication of the Loaves and Fish in Tabgha in June 2015. The fire destroyed a large portion of the sanctuary along with the roof, reports CNN.

Attackers spray-painted several messages denouncing idolatry. Some phrases painted on the church walls read, "False idols will be smashed" and "pagans."

Many Christians believe this church to be the site where Jesus multiplied the five loaves and two fish to feed a crowd of 5,000 plus women and children.

After eight months of rebuilding and around $1 million, the historic church has opened once again, reports the Times of Israel.

The church hosted an interfaith service for the church's reopening, and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin offered words of encouragement.

"We stand up for religious freedom because, as a people, we know very well what it means to suffer religious persecution, Rivlin said at the service.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

Did you enjoy this blog? Click here to receive it by email.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.