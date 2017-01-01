Why Moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem Won't Destroy the Peace Process

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas says moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would be "disastrous" to the peace process. Philos Project Executive Director Robert Nicholson adamantly refutes that statement:

Moving the U.S. embassy to West Jerusalem, where Israel's claim to sovereignty is unchallenged, is not and would not be destructive to the Arab-Israeli peace process.

None of the current peace proposals or final status negotiations would be damaged. Neither Israeli nor Palestinian sovereignty would be compromised in any way. Those leaders threatening a meltdown of the peace process and massive outbreaks of violence are needlessly fanning the flames of hostility to serve their own ends. On the ground, as a matter of fact, nothing would be different.

We fully support President Trump's decision to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. As the ancient capital of the Jewish people, it is only natural that Jerusalem be recognized as the capital of the Jewish state. Moving our embassy also reflects a strong belief in the importance of Israeli sovereignty, American law and friendly relations between allies.

Jerusalem is the capital of the Jewish people, but it also holds deep significance for non-Jews both inside and outside the land. We anticipate a continuing commitment from the State of Israel to ensure religious liberty for all citizens, regardless of their faith or ethnicity. We also welcome new efforts from the Trump administration to advance the cause of peace in the context of both Jewish and Palestinian self-determination. This is a step in the right direction, and long overdue.