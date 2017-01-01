Unelected and Unaccountable Judges Have No Authority to Rule a Free People

( Reuters photo )

Unelected and unaccountable judges have no right to rule a free people.

Patrick Buchanan wrote:

When politicians don black robes and seize powers they do not have, they should be called out for what they are—usurpers and petty tyrants. And if there is a cause upon which the populist right should unite, it is that elected representatives and executives make the laws and rule the nation. Not judges, and not justices.

Secularist justices de-Christianized our country. They invented new rights for vicious criminals as though criminal justice were a game. They tore our country apart with idiotic busing orders to achieve racial balance in public schools. They turned over centuries of tradition and hundreds of state, local and federal laws to discover that the rights to an abortion and same-sex marriage were there in Madison's Constitution all along. We just couldn't see them.

In today's America, justices sit on the U.S. Supreme Court and basically do as they please, ignoring the founders' design in regard to the Constitution's power to restrain the wrecking of society.

As Angelo Codevilla noted in his article "After the Republic":

As for the Supreme Court, the American people have seen it invent rights where there were none—e.g., abortion—while trammeling ones that had been the republic's spine, such as the free exercise of religion and freedom of speech. The court taught Americans that the word "public" can mean "private" (Kelo v. City of New London), that "penalty" can mean '"tax" (King v. Burwell) and that holding an opinion contrary to its own can only be due to an '"irrational animus" (Obergefell v. Hodges).

The Founding Fathers created a framework where the legislature was the most important branch of government, then the executive and, lastly, the judicial. The Constitution left it to the disposition of Congress to structure the courts exactly as it wanted. But over the last half to three-quarters century, the Constitution has been relegated to the dustbin of history. One can be sure that the revolution underway among us will run its course and America will "die by suicide" unless evangelical and pro-life Catholic Christians move its leadership to the public square.

Please point me to the article and section where the Founders established the courts as the sole and final arbiter? If they did, then why have a legislature at all? Power resides in the people was the intention of the framers, not the executive branch nor the courts. The left's goal evidently is to establish the courts as the preeminent arbiter—of all—so that, eventually, laws have no meaning unless the courts have final say so. That was not the intention of America's founders and framers of the U.S. Constitution.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=2011563402" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=2011563402" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

According to the intention of the framers of the Constitution, power is to reside in the people, not the executive branch nor the courts. Evidently, the left's goal is to establish the courts as the preeminent arbiter—of all concerns. But eventually, laws have no meaning unless and until the courts have the final say so. Again, that was not the intention of America's founders and framers of the U.S. Constitution.

Exhibit A

In 2014, Federal Judge William D. Quarles Jr. barred Maryland's Carroll County Commissioners from mentioning Jesus and "the name of a specific deity associated with any specific faith or belief.

In 2014, three unelected and unaccountable federal judges overruled 75 percent of Kentuckians who voted to ban same-sex marriage, 57 percent of Virginians, and 76 percent of Texans.

Take for example the same-sex marriage (Obergefell vs. Hodges) case in 2015. When citizens were given the opportunity to go to the ballot box, here's the percentage of the vote for traditional marriage: Kentucky 75 percent Florida 62 percent Virginia 57 percent Georgia 76 percent Idaho 63 percent California 52 percent Texas 76 percent Kansas 70 percent Michigan 59 percent Louisiana 78 percent Nebraska 70 percent North Carolina 61 percent South Dakota 52 percent North Dakota 73 percent Alabama 71 percent South Carolina 78 percent Arkansas 75 percent Utah 66 percent Ohio 62 percent Wisconsin 59 percent Oklahoma 76 percent Arizona 56 percent Colorado 56 percent Missouri 72 percent Mississippi 86 percent Montana 67 percent Nevada 67 percent Oregon 57 percent Tennessee 81 percent



The latest thrust of Obamacare, homosexual marriage and transgendered bathrooms have stoked the fires of discontent in America. When radical secularists and a 5-4 SCOTUS vote can decree immorality to be just and moral, then the court has lost all credibility and moral authority. Why? Saying that true and false, right and wrong are subjective, threatens sustainable freedom.

For evangelical and pro-life Catholic Christians, it's time to put on the pads and take the field. The consequence of remaining in the stands for the last three-quarters century has taken its toll. A pagan religion now dominates every aspect of American society: the media, public education, higher learning, big business, Fortune 500, the Supreme Court, federal courts and Hollywood. Its dominion has transfigured the views, values, politics and laws of a nation founded, "for the glory of God and advancement of the Christian faith."

With MoveOn.org, Black Lives Matter, George Soros and Women's March on Washington fomenting anarchy in the streets, a golden opportunity is offered to Christians—if we will organize. Remember, organizing is the largest denomination of political currency.

We are asking the 100K American Renewal Project pastors for two things:

Reestablish prayer in America's churches, led by the senior pastor. Ask the Lord if He is calling you to run for school board, county commissioner, city council or mayor in 2017-2018.

Gideons and Rahabs have begun to stand.

David Lane is the founder of American Renewal Project.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.