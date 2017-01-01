A child at the Women's March in New York. ( mathiaswasik/Flickr/CC )

As we close the chapter and book on President Barack Hussein Obama's stewardship of America, one has to ask, "What has political correctness, multiculturalism and secularism wrought in America?"

A democratic republic, in which ultimate authority and power is derived from the citizens, is viable only if people can, on the whole, rely on our elected officials to tell the truth. I have nothing to add to what I've written over the last eight years on President Obama, so I'll end with this memorable insight from Mark Steyn:

Courtesy of David Maraniss' new book, we now know that yet another key prop of Barack Obama's identity is false: His Kenyan grandfather was not brutally tortured or even non-brutally detained by his British colonial masters. The composite gram'pa joins an ever-swelling cast of characters from Barack's "memoir" who, to put it discreetly, differ somewhat in reality from their bit parts in the grand Obama narrative. The best friend at school portrayed in Obama's autobiography as "a symbol of young blackness" was, in fact, half-Japanese, and not a close friend. The white girlfriend he took to an off-Broadway play that prompted an angry post-show exchange about race never saw the play, dated Obama in an entirely different time zone and had no such world-historically significant conversation with him. His Indonesian step-grandfather, supposedly killed by Dutch soldiers during his people's valiant struggle against colonialism, met his actual demise when he "fell off a chair at his home while trying to hang drapes."

Wisdom (practical, and by extension ethical) is required now as we clean up the mess left by Obama, his subordinates and the secularists who came before them.

Exhibit A: College Kids Say the Darndest Things

The disintegration of this once biblical-based culture—established by the Founding Fathers—has resulted in the desolation and demise of a nation founded by missionaries and gospel-minded colonists like Founder Robert Hunt, who wrote words like this: "We do hereby Dedicate this Land, and ourselves, to reach the People within these shores with the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and to raise up Godly generations after us, and with these generations take the Kingdom of God to all the earth. May this Covenant of Dedication remain to all generations, as long as this earth remains ...

The Bible formed the principal component of education in America for three centuries. Biblically informed minds know that the fear of God in one's conscience is the only thing that keeps a person honest, honorable, and doing right when no one is watching.

In 1963, secular U.S. Supreme Court Justices established a false religion—secularism—as the official religion of America. That decision led lone dissenting Justice Potter Stewart to pen, "It [the decision to remove the Bible from public schools] led not to true neutrality with respect to religion, but to the establishment of a religion of secularism." Potter was prophetic.

If evangelical and pro-life Catholic Christians have any interest in reclaiming a biblical-based culture, then restoring local control of public education is compulsory.

"If the culture's liberal, if the schools are liberal, if the churches are liberal, if the hip, groovy business elite is liberal, if the guys who make the movies and the pop songs are liberal, then electing a guy with an 'R' after his name isn't going to make a lot of difference." —Mark Steyn

Madonna's performance Saturday at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., brought to mind Abraham Lincoln's Young Men's Lyceum speech in January 1838. Lincoln said:

At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.

Or as my friend Os Guinness wrote:

The free people of the American republic, who also happen to be citizens of the modern world's sole superpower, have no one to blame and nothing to fear but themselves. There is no question about the earlier menace of the Nazis and Communists, and now Islamic extremists, but in the end the ultimate threat to the American republic will be Americans. The problem is not wolves at the door but termites in the floor. Powerful free people die only by their own hand, and free people have no one to blame but themselves. What the world seems fascinated to watch but powerless to stop is the spectacle of a free people's suicide.

Evangelical and pro-life Catholic Christians have sat idly by for the last century, as with public education, and allowed secularists to hold sway over the most important aspects of American society: media, public education, higher learning, big business, Fortune 500, the Supreme Court, Federal Courts and Hollywood. They must be dislodged if America is to survive.

Gideons and Rahabs are beginning to stand.

David Lane is the founder of American Renewal Project.

