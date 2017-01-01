Dr. Michael Brown: What Does Jesus Think About Disney's Gay Fairy Tale?

Parents across the United States are debating if they should take their young ones to see Disney's latest live-action film, Beauty and the Beast.

Ninety-five percent of Faith-Driven Consumers say the presence of a gay character made them less interested in the film.

A theater in Alabama refuses to show the movie because "If we cannot take our 11-year-old granddaughter and 8-year-old grandson to see a movie, we have no business watching it," the owners said in a now-deleted Facebook post. "If I can't sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me, then we have no business showing it."

But what does Jesus really think of the movie? Dr. Michael Brown weighs in.

Watch the video to see.

Dr. Michael Brown (www.askdrbrown.org) is the host of the nationally syndicated Line of Fire radio program. His latest book is Breaking the Stronghold of Food. Connect with him on Facebook or Twitter.

