Dr. Michael Brown: Is 666 Hidden in the Disney Logo?

Famous Parenting Author and Her Husband End Their 17-Year Marriage After He Comes Out as Gay
Jeff says he came to the realization that he was exclusively gay four or five years ago, and he ...
This Women's Day, Celebrate the Mom Who Went From Porn Star to Pastor
"I never saw myself going this extreme, but God leads you in these directions."
Government Is Declaring Porn a Public Health Crisis While Churches Lag Behind
Utah, the state with the highest consumption of porn per capita, was the first state to pass a resolution declaring pornography as a public health crisis.
Hollywood's Latest Depicts How One Man Went From Gay Activist to God's Son
And it stars some of the biggest names, including James Franco and Zachary Quinto.
Was Franklin Graham Right to Call for a Disney Boycott?
More specifically, should we join the boycott?
5 Truths to Understand When Leading Leaders
When you lead other leaders, there are some specific truths that apply. If you don't recognize these truths, you could end up losing your leaders and missing your most important goals.
Proof That Zechariah 12:3 Is Literally Unfolding Before Our Eyes
For students of the Scriptures, it is not surprising that the mention of the name Jerusalem draws ...
1000 Intercessors Offer 10 Major Prophetic Insights About What God's Doing in America Right Now
It's time to embrace 2 Chronicles 16:9.
Dangerous Warning Signs of a Soulish 'Prayer Warrior'
This sort of ungodly behavior gives charismatic Christians a bad name and can ruin our witness.
Prophecy: This Generation Has Taken Up Kathryn Kuhlman's Miracle Mantle
This word is for all who are willing to pay the price of obedience.
Earthquake Activity in Israel Confirms Revelation 11
You may not be aware of this, but the nation of Israel sits on a large fault line.
God's Power at Work in the Church Today
Charisma's founder, Steve Strang writes about today's hottest topics affecting the Christian faith.
What This Woman Was Shown About the Future of the United States Will Shake You to Your Core
She was shown a time when Christians have to live in hiding in a post-apocalyptic America where ...
