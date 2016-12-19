In the Line of Fire, by Michael Brown

Want to receive In the Line of Fire by email? Sign up here

'Islamist Terrorists Continually Slaughter Christians': Trump Says What Obama Refused to Say

Flowers and posters are placed at the scene where a truck plowed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin, Germany
Flowers and posters are placed at the scene where a truck plowed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin, Germany. (REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch)

For eight years, we have watched Islamic terrorist attacks take place around the world and on our own shores, with the bloody, gory death toll rising by the day (roughly 30,000 attacks since 9/11). And for eight years, we have listened carefully as our president addressed these horrific acts, studiously avoiding the words that so needed to be spoken: "Islamic terror" or "radical Islam."

Instead, President Obama and his surrogates spoke of "extremism" or "terrorism"—without any reference to Islam—or, worse still, of "workplace violence."

Mr. Obama and his team would not even identify Nidal Malik Hasan, the 2009 Fort Hood mass murderer, as an Islamic terrorist, despite the fact that he identifies as a Soldier of Allah, was mentored by a Muslim terrorist (Anwar Al-Alaki, whom we killed in a drone strike in Yemen) and slaughtered our soldiers in cold blood while shouting out Allah's name. No, this was an instance of workplace violence. (It was not until 2015 that Obama referenced the attack as "terrorist" but still refused to mention the word "Islamic.")

This is not just perverse, it is utterly irresponsible, since it fails to acknowledge that we are not just combating people, we are combating an ideology, and if we cannot even name that ideology, let alone describe it, we certainly cannot fight it.

And so yesterday, in the aftermath of the horrific truck attack at the Christmas market in Germany, the Obama administration (not the president himself, who is apparently on his final Christmas break) issued a statement, saying, "The United States condemns in the strongest terms what appears to have been a terrorist attack on a Christmas Market in Berlin, Germany, which has killed and wounded dozens."

In stark contrast, President-elect Trump stated,

Our hearts and prayers are with the loved ones of the victims of today's horrifying terror attack in Berlin. Innocent civilians were murdered in the streets as they prepared to celebrate the Christmas holiday. ISIS and other Islamist terrorists continually slaughter Christians in their communities and places of worship as part of their global jihad. These terrorists and their regional and worldwide networks must be eradicated from the face of the earth, a mission we will carry out with all freedom-loving partners.

In one short statement, Trump has done what Obama failed to do in eight years:

1. He identified "Islamist terrorists" by name, directly associating them with ISIS.

2. He specified that their victims have often been Christians, here during the Christmas season, and at other times, in their places of worship.

3. He declared war on these terrorists, asking "all freedom-loving partners" to join him in the battle, thereby opening the door to so-called moderate Islamic nations to join us in the battle. (Would Saudi Arabia fit in this category? How about Pakistan? Yemen? Syria? Libya?)

4. He used the term "global jihad," again with specific reference to Islamic terror.

The significance of this can hardly be exaggerated.

The UK Mirror reminds us that "Europe was warned that ISIS planned terror attacks at Christmas markets 25 days before the Berlin atrocity."

Yes, "The attack came after intelligence agencies warned in November that terrorists are planning a wave of Christmas attacks throughout Europe, targeting shopping areas and crowded market-places to maximize casualties.

"The main groups plotting Yuletide blood-letting are Islamic State and al-Qaeda, and U.K. intelligence agencies and counter-terror police are on high alert."

ISIS has now claimed responsibility for the Berlin massacre, which means we have: 1. Islamic terrorists stating that they will launch Christmas attacks against Christians in Europe; 2. a terror attack taking place against Christians at a Christmas market in Germany; and 3. ISIS taking responsibility for that attack.

Yet it is Donald Trump, not Barack Obama, who has connected the dots (really, these dots are all but connected for anyone with eyes to see), which is one reason that many Americans said no to four (or eight) more years of Obama policies (in the person of Hillary Clinton) and yes to dramatic change in the person of Donald Trump.

It is true that his tweets can be reckless and un-presidential, and that not all his saber-rattling is helpful. But it is also true that the world needs leaders like Trump who will call out Islamic terror by name, which is why right-leaning, populist movements are growing around the world—and it is not because Americans and Europeans and others are suddenly becoming "Islamophobic."

No, the problem lies with radical, murderous, terroristic Islam and the failure of these governments to address it head-on, as the leaders appear to be more concerned with offending "moderate Muslims" than with protecting their own citizens—including unarmed children, women and men.

The time for that is over.

Dr. Michael Brown (www.askdrbrown.org) is the host of the nationally syndicated Line of Fire radio program. His latest book is Breaking the Stronghold of Food. Connect with him on Facebook or Twitter.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

Did you enjoy this blog? Click here to receive it by email.

Your Turn

Comment Guidelines
View/Add Comments
  • Ex-witch Beth Eckert says there is a link between yoga and Satan.

    Ex-Witch Reveals Connection Between Yoga and Satan

    Yes, it exists. 

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem

    Why Donald Trump Is Catching Hell for Planning to Move Our Embassy to Jerusalem

    Should President Trump succeed in relocating our embassy to Jerusalem, I predict three things.

  • In this case, Barack Obama blessed Israel by preventing the UN Security Council from dividing the land, and so we were blessed as a result.

    The Real Reason America Has Been Given a Reprieve

    If Barack Obama very foolishly allows this to happen, "pause button" will be unpaused, our ...

  • President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence

    Even With President-elect Trump's Victory Sealed, We Still Need to Pray

    Kathie Walters, Bill Yount and Wanda Alger explain why we should be praying for him.

  • Faith Comes by Hearing What Is Told

    Faith Comes by Hearing What Is Told

    Get quality Christian content in a variety of programs including news, leadership, inspiring stories, women's topics, sports, and even more.

  • Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as Ahok, sits on the defendant's chair at the start of his trial hearing at North Jakarta District Court in Jakarta, Indonesia

    Franklin Graham Issues Urgent Call to Prayer

    This is something you won't hear about from others!

  • Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life

    Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life

    Life in the Spirit exists to give you a deep understanding of who the Holy Spirit is, how He works in your life and how you can interact with Him on a daily basis.

  • At this moment in time, Satan was stripped of his authority over you and me.

    What You Probably Never Knew About Satan's Defeat

    When Jesus defeated Satan at the cross, a fascinating event took place—one that you probably ...

  • Dr. James Dobson condemned Gov. John Kasich's veto of the heartbeat bill.

    Dr. James Dobson: What Kasich Did Was 'Cowardice and Shameful'

    He's not the only one who thinks so.  

  • If you have felt harassed in your mind by clouded vision, detached thoughts, lack of focus or concentration, feelings of being mentally overwhelmed or an inability to make clear decisions, you may be under the influence of a principality that is fighting for supremacy over this nation &ndash; one person at a time.

    Are Voices Harassing You? It Could Be Leviathan

    Before this principality can be disempowered collectively, we must take personal responsibility and ...

  • Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit

    Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit

    Follow God on the most fulfilling journey of your life with Encounter the Holy Spirit! Break away from past hurts and press into the One who wants a personal encounter with you.

  • Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence

    Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence

    Reach your full potential and be led by His Spirit. In His Presence takes you to a deeper understanding of who God is and how he communicates with us.

  • Set Your Spirit on Fire

    Set Your Spirit on Fire

    Receive the power and gifts that come through the Holy Spirit Baptism. Don’t go empty-handed; accept all that He has for you! His power is available to those who ask.

  • Put on the Full Armor of God

    Put on the Full Armor of God

    Break every stronghold with the power of the Holy Spirit. Use the power of your tongue to declare and decree the Word of God. Witness heaven move on your behalf.

Use Desktop Layout
Charisma News - Informing believers with news from a Spirit-filled perspective
© Copyright 2016 Charisma Media, All Rights Reserved.