Madness Multiplies as Mom and Son Change Gender Together

Erica House, who now goes by Eric, with Corey Maison. ( Corey Maison/Instagram )

The Bible explicitly states the following: "A woman must not wear a man's clothing, nor is a man to put on a woman's clothing. For all that do so are abominations to the Lord your God" (Deut. 22:5).

Scripture also states unequivocally that God created men and women and made no mistakes in the process. "You brought my inner parts into being; You wove me in my mother's womb. I will praise You, for You made me with fear and wonder; marvelous are Your works, and You know me completely" (Ps. 139:13-14).

Finally, divine revelation records that those who reject God's design "became futile in their imaginations, and their foolish hearts were darkened. Claiming to be wise, they became fools" (Rom.1:21b-22a).

It is with great sadness that I bring this commentary which underscores how far off the track we've gone, particularly in the area of sexuality, marriage and gender identity. Denying and diminishing God's creative masterpiece, people are re-creating themselves in increasingly bizarre ways.

There is now news of not merely individuals redesigning themselves, but entire family units! "How the mighty have fallen..." (2 Sam. 1:27a) in our modern, enlightened Western civilization.

A Heartbreaking Historic First

From England, a shocking report was released: A mother and her son are engaged in a transition to become a dad and a daughter. They're partners together in the radical upheaval of an entire family unit.

Corey House was 11 years old when he felt that rather than be the boy he was at birth, it was time to transition to the girl he sensed he was supposed to be. He told his mother he was really a female and he had been sensing a gender mistake since the age of 7 or 8.

After her son "came out" as transgender, Erica, his mom, felt she too was transgender and it was time to shift to become Eric. She was, after all, "born in the wrong body."

What makes this so dramatic an announcement is that it is believed to be the first parent and child to transition as transgenders together.

Where's the original dad?

Les is father to the six children in the family in addition to Corey, ages 22, 14, 8, 6 and 4. Even though Erica is now a "dad," she says the "relationship with Les has strengthened the change."

Erica affirmed her "husband's" and children's support. "My loved ones were awesome, almost like nothing really changed." She added, "Our relationship is actually stronger and better than it ever has been in the 10 years we've been together!"

Corey, who now has the last name Maison, is proud of his 60,000 Facebook followers and hopes this story inspires people. "I want to tell anyone out there who is trans to find someone you can talk to. Find someone who won't judge you that you can go to if you need a friend."

A fuller treatment of this sad story can be found in England's The Sun newspaper.

Usually, when a child explores transgenderism, it is cause for division in the home. Recently a Minnesota mom sued her child, the county health boards and the school district for giving hormone treatments to her son without her knowledge or consent. But this case of parental partnership is a whole new level.

Obviously, as Christians, we should pray with compassion for those involved in this most unusual situation.

As dedicated followers of Jesus with a biblical worldview on issues like this, our assignment is to be redemptive, yet unwavering with the truth. We follow in the footsteps of our Master who came "full of grace and truth" (John 1:14c).

We extend genuine compassion to people confused and marred by sin in a broken world, but we don't hold back from speaking the truth in love. 1 Corinthians 13:6 tells us that God's love "rejoices not in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth."

In Edward Gibbon's The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire, he characterized what happened in that era as "bizarreness masquerading as creativity." Sounds like an apt description of this unfolding story.

What's happening in Western civilization requires that we're equipped to address these issues clearly and courageously. The Bullseye Challenge was launched for this very purpose.

Here's the Deal: Recognizing the end of the age is rapidly approaching, only a heaven-sent revival can transform things at this point. May we all remain committed to see this third Great Awakening happen in our generation.

Larry Tomczak is a cultural commentator of 43 yrs, Intercessors for America board member and best-selling author. His new, innovative video/book, BULLSEYE, develops informed influencers in 30 days (see www.bullseyechallenge.com). Click (here) for his "Here's the Deal" weekly podcast.

