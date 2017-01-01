This Matthew 24 Deception Continues to Ransack Our Youth

Our efforts have become more pronounced in recent years because of the acceleration of the LGBTQ agenda and the cultural drift from our Judeo-Christian foundations. We are experiencing massive deception that Jesus highlighted in Matthew 24 as the primary sign prior to His return. ( Public Domain )

For the past decade, I have been addressing LGBTQ issues along with my longtime friend Dr. Michael Brown. For my part, I did a video, "10 Things Everyone Needs to Know About Being Gay" and wrote two books entitled Here's the Deal and Bullseye. Our passion is to see people transformed by the gospel as the lovely lady cited in this article was.

Our efforts have become more pronounced in recent years because of the acceleration of the LGBTQ agenda and the cultural drift from our Judeo-Christian foundations. We are experiencing the massive deception Jesus highlighted in Matthew 24 as the primary sign prior to His return.

Nowhere is this more prominent than in the area of sexuality, marriage and gender identity. We are in the "ball of confusion" once sung about by Motown's Temptations. Obama's illegitimate edict pushing public schools to open restrooms, showers and changing areas to gender-confused students brought this to the forefront.

Hollywood, academia, sympathetic politicians and activists convey the impression that enormous numbers of people are gay, lesbian or transgender. Demographic studies, with some variance, actually reveal 0.6 percent of American adults identify as transgender and 1.6 percent as homosexual (gay men or lesbian women).

"Progressives" also mislead masses into believing we are "discriminating" if we uphold marriage between a man and woman or maintain bathroom and locker room male/female designations. We charitably offer that we are protecting and try to rightfully protect our children from sexually "fluid," confused, struggling people along with exhibitionists and voyeurs.

Transgender bathroom policies have already resulted in 21 attacks on females. Contrary to what proponents put forth as "harmless," normalizing this activity can bring devastating consequences.

Here's the deal: Parents, pastors and politicians must be properly informed and then act responsibly. Public school curriculum propagandizing our children in "family diversity" programs and GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian & Straight Educational Network) promoting a "Day of Silence" on April 21 to "educate" students is contrary to God's design and cannot go unaddressed. Be aware as well that the Boy Scouts have joined with the Girl Scouts in admitting those identifying as transgender into their programs.

We are supposed to encourage people in this transgender delusion—wherein the suicide rate is 40 percent both before and after hormone therapy/reassignment surgery—and obligate our precious daughters and granddaughters to view sexually explicit, exposed males as if this is normal instead of harmful behavior? For this, we will one day answer to God.

If a guy goes up to an unsuspecting, innocent young girl and flashes pictures of himself unclothed, he breaks two laws: 1. Transmitting pornographic sexual images and 2. Sexual harassment. Yet if the same guy stands au naturel in a women's restroom or shower and justifies his actions by saying "Hey, I think I'm a girl today!" we're supposed to say, "No problem"? Although we want to be compassionate with people's struggles, we have to be discerning and responsible in our parenting.

We're experiencing these dangerous situations because some in our culture have drifted from God's design for marriage and His distinction between sexes. Genesis tells us the fundamental that Jesus reiterates: "Male and female He created them" (Gen.1:27b; Matt.19:4).

Good News Gives Hope

We are in a season where multitudes are awakening to this serious situation as well as the opportunity God is giving us. Christians are praying, fasting and utilizing resources to equip themselves to courageously and compassionately address biblical issues like these today. Voices are sounding proclaiming help and hope for those in need.

In the area of transgenderism, one such person is my friend, Linda Seiler, who has a respected ministry equipping leaders and helping individuals in this area. Her full testimony of liberation from the transgender delusion is in Chapter 21 of The Bullseye Challenge. What follows are some excerpts:

From my earliest memory, I felt like a boy trapped in a girl's body. It wasn't a fleeting thought or a phase; it was an obsession to have male genitalia, and it dominated my life for decades. My parents had no idea I was dealing with transgender issues. They thought I was just a tomboy and that I would eventually outgrow that phase.

In sixth grade, when all the other girls were experimenting with makeup and wanting to date boys, I wanted nothing to do with that. I hated my body and the fact that it was beginning to show signs of femininity. I was deeply jealous of the boys around me whose voices were changing, and I desperately wanted that for myself. I became depressed and suicidal.

Around the same time, I discovered, to my horror, that I was attracted to women instead of men. It became increasingly difficult not to act on my attractions in high school. I thought that perhaps dating boys and experimenting sexually with them would "awaken" something in me that has been dormant. But all it did was intensify my jealousy—I wanted to be the man with the woman.

During my senior year in college, I couldn't take it anymore and confessed to my campus pastor. He responded with compassion, noting the courage it must've taken to share the secret I had harbored for over 21 years. He said that my confession didn't change his opinion of me and that he was committed to getting me the help I needed. I'm so glad he demonstrated compassion without compromising the truth.

That was the beginning of what was to be an 11-year journey of transformation. Through in-depth counseling and Spirit-led emotional healing prayer, Jesus spoke to my deepest wounds, replaced lies with His truth and showed me the value of being a woman made in God's image. In addition, I forgave those who rejected me and reinforced the lie that it was not good to be the girl God created me to be.

Although I saw myself as a victim, the Lord showed me that I also had to repent for my own wrong responses to those who had rejected me. As a result of confessing my sin in the light, forgiving those who had hurt me and repenting of my own wrong reactions, the enemy lost the legal ground he had to hold me in bondage. I was free to experience the nurturing, compassionate love of God in a way that satisfied the deep thirst in my feminine soul.

The end result was that I no longer wanted to be a man and no longer found myself attracted to women because Jesus had satisfied the deepest longings of my heart. As my healing continued to play out in the ensuing years, attractions to men began to surface. It was thrilling, yet awkward, going through emotional puberty in my mid-30s.

Again, the journey wasn't easy. In fact, it was messy. It took great patience on the part of those who walked alongside me when, at times, it seemed hopeless that I would ever change. But don't believe the lie that transformation isn't possible. Today, I am a heterosexual woman, content in my own body and exclusively attracted to men. It didn't happen overnight—it was a grueling, 11-year journey—but it did happen. And it was a journey that was well worth it.

Now I'm living the dream I never thought was possible. I'm living as my true self, as the woman God created me to be. If you know someone who struggles with these issues and is looking for hope, I want them to know there are other voices out there besides those who advocate the path that Bruce/Caitlyn Jenner has taken.

I encourage you to watch the three-minute video of her story of transformation and be a part of the Bullseye Challenge movement addressing this and 29 other issues to become informed influencers making a difference amidst this ball of confusion.

Larry Tomczak is a cultural commentator of 43 yrs, Intercessors for America board member and best-selling author. His new, innovative video/book, BULLSEYE, develops informed influencers in 30 days (see www.bullseyechallenge.com). Click (here) for his "Here's the Deal" weekly podcast.

