What Intercessors Are Saying About the Political Season We're in Now

Here's the deal: We're not witnessing peaceful, grassroots demonstrations and free-speech marches akin to the organic "Tea Party Movement" of years past. ( Pixabay )

Many years ago, I had the privilege of sharing a ministry time in South Africa with legendary Bible teacher Derek Prince. Traveling to our venue, he suddenly turned to me and said prophetic words that remain etched on the photographic plate of my mind, "Strike while the iron is hot!"

At the time, he was encouraging me to invest in a nation at a pivotal time and not to cave as opposition was building and pressures were mounting. With apartheid, the institutionalized system of segregation and discrimination teetering on the brink, South Africa was a powder keg that could explode or experience historic change of epic proportions.

Thank God, the latter prevailed.

As we survey the scene in America after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, there are real parallels that warrant our attention. We must also strike while the iron is hot.

Recently, Franklin Graham stated, "I believe this inauguration represents the turning of a page in American history, a real opportunity to alter the atmosphere in Washington and have an impact on the nation's direction."

Days ago, the ministry in which I've served for over 40 years, "Intercessors for America," hosted a national conference call for patriotic prayer warriors. About 1000 people participated as we gained fresh insights from Mat Staver, head of Liberty Counsel, and Bill Koenig, White House press.

These senior leaders underscored the unprecedented opportunities before us in this hour amidst escalating opposition: We can recapture our God-ordained heritage; see the makeup of the Supreme Court conservatively realigned for generations; finally overturn Roe v. Wade to protect unborn babies and stop the erosion of religious freedoms that escalated during Obama's tenure.

Our sacred assignment is not to merely make some minor adjustments but reclaim our heritage as a nation that was unapologetically established on Judeo-Christian foundations. Demonic strongholds that have been established must be pulled down no matter how stubborn the resistance.

Understanding the Times

One of my favorite Bible verses with which I've identified for decades is 1 Chronicles 12:32a: "From the sons of Issachar, those having understanding of times and what Israel should do ..."

These mighty men joined David in battle to reclaim the kingdom that had been squandered because of an unrighteous leader. Their unique qualification was understanding what was happening in their day and knowing how to proceed in securing victory.

Rabbi Jonathan Cahn recently addressed influential governmental leaders in Washington, D.C. He charitably but clearly indicted our past president in leading our nation away from God.

He cited how the past administration led America to champion the killing of the unborn in America and abroad; struck down standards and order ordained by God concerning man and woman and marriage; allowed relations between the United States and Israel to be brought to their lowest point in the history of the two nations; and, for the first time in American history, those who refused to violate the Word of God faced being put in prison by the state. And of their imprisonment, the present administration issued its blessing.

Rabbi Cahn concluded his remarks by prophetically addressing Obama for his hypocrisy and activity in numerous areas, but particularly in "lighting up the White House in the colors of the rainbow," making a mockery of the "sacred sign of God's covenant and the sacred colors of His throne." He said, "If you overturn the edicts of God, should you be surprised that your own edicts will now be overturned?"

Stirring Up a Hornet's Nest

A man once told me how his son was walking in the woods and inadvertently disturbed a hidden nest of hornets as he stepped into a decaying log. Roused from their sleep, they went on a rampage, stinging him relentlessly and ferociously as he tried to flee from their vicious attack. The boy suffered horribly from this life-threatening situation but, thank the Lord, was spared from death.

It's time to prepare ourselves to face a perpetual attack from an aroused segment of the populace angry and bitter that their secular humanistic agenda is beginning to crumble. Their resistance is similar to what the first-century Christians encountered who strengthened themselves by quoting Psalm 2, which begins, "Why do the nations rage, and the people plot in vain?"

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=470661483" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=470661483" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

How is this rage manifested?

During the inauguration, 217 were arrested, six officers injured; and rioters armed with bricks, crowbars and hammers ignited fires, torched a limousine and tried to shut down travel routes. There were over $90 million covertly funded protests that Lance Wallnau labeled a "city under siege."

Press coverage of the "Women's March on Washington" airbrushed out the ugly and portrayed it as a "spontaneous, grassroots" effort.

Truth be known, anti-American George Soros funded over 50 leftist "Partnership" groups behind the event like American Humanists, American Atheists, Planned Parenthood, MoveOn.org, A.C.L.U. and extremist groups C.A.I.R. (Council on American Islamic Relations) and the Southern Poverty Law Center. Of course, a courageous pro-life group that tried to participate was axed.

Speakers referenced our president as "Hitler;" Madonna fantasized about "blowing up the White House;" and Michael Moore called for "100 Days of Resistance" where radicals "take over the Democratic Party!"

In this time of heightened terrorist activity from Islamic jihadists, the "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States" order was issued by President Trump. The intent was to temporarily suspend refugee admission from seven terrorist-friendly Muslim countries and put in place greater security measures. ISIS previously admitted they infiltrate our refugee program that in 2016 drew a record number of Muslim refugees (38,901).

Within hours, massive immigration protests sprang into action, appearing "organic and spontaneous." Hollywood's left hyperventilated hysterics. Roadways and airport entrances were blocked as illegals were urged to "fight back" versus immigration officials.

The optics presented by the sympathetic press were those of starving refugee families callously turned away at airports or of impoverished children stiff-armed to the sidelines to ostensibly languish and die. The intended result: people became angry, antagonized and anti-Trump.

Last week's "Berkeley Blowup" occurred when protesters objected to outspoken Breitbart editor, Milo Yiannopoulos, speaking on campus in the "center of the free speech movement." Hordes of anarchists attired in head-to-toe black clothes knocked down barriers, started fights, vandalized, sowed chaos, spray-painted buildings, smashed windows and set fires causing over $100,000 in damages while shutting down the meeting.

By Thursday, one suspect was arrested on suspicion of "remaining in the place of a riot" and later, two others were charged.

"Because the sentence against an evil deed is not executed swiftly, the heart of the sons of men is fully set to do evil" (Eccl. 8:11).

Going Forward With Tenacity

Here's the deal: We're not witnessing peaceful, grassroots demonstrations and free-speech marches akin to the organic Tea Party Movement of years past. These are well-organized and well-funded protests and riots intended to manipulate the masses, stir up division and discontent, incite mob violence, destroy property, endanger lives and obstruct this administration from advancing an agenda restoring traditional American values.

The demonically-inspired objective is to dispirit and discourage us by fostering the impression that this is a lost cause, out of the mainstream and one in which Trump will finally bow out in abject failure. After all, observe all the political elite, erudite academics, Hollywood celebrities, rock stars and brilliant media personalities who are outraged and outspoken about what has happened since Hillary's defeat and Trump's election.

Don't be seduced for one minute by this avalanche of manipulative propaganda.

Onward, Christian soldier! Don't surrender or throw in the towel.

Buckle your seatbelt and get ready, for there's more to come.

"Watch, stand fast in the faith, be bold like men, and be strong" (1 Cor. 16:13).

And remember the rest of the passage from Psalm 2 when the rebellious declared, "Let us tear off their bonds and cast away their ropes from us" (v. 3).

"He who sits in the heavens laughs; the Lord ridicules them. Then He will speak to them in His wrath and terrify them in His burning anger: 'I have installed My King on Zion, My holy Hill." (v. 4-6).

Larry Tomczak is a cultural commentator of 43 yrs, Intercessors for America board member and best-selling author. His new, innovative video/book, BULLSEYE, develops informed influencers in 30 days (see www.bullseyechallenge.com). Click (here) for his "Here's the Deal" weekly podcast.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

Did you enjoy this blog? Click here to receive it by email.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.