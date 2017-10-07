One Photo Reveals the Difference Between Obama, Trump

President Trump returns a Marine's hat. ( YouTube )

The patriots at Students4Trump summed up the difference between President Obama and President Trump in a clever Instagram photo.

President Trump was about to board Marine One when he noticed the wind had blown off a Marine's hat. The president retrieved the hat and placed it on the Marine's head. A few seconds later, a gust of wind once again sent the hat flying. Video shows a military official assisting the president in returning the hat to the Marine.

Now let's compare President Trump's thoughtfulness to President Obama's dismissive attitude toward the military.

In 2013 President Obama summoned Marines to protect him from the rain during a Rose Garden gathering. The president directed the Marines to stand in the rain while they held umbrellas.

That's the difference between a commander-in-chief and a community organizer-in-chief.

Todd Starnes is host of "Fox News & Commentary," heard on hundreds of radio stations. Sign up for his American Dispatch newsletter, be sure to join his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter. His latest book is The Deplorables' Guide to Making America Great Again.

Readers are Leaders! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Charisma, Ministry Today and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? Send us a correction