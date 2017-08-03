School Teaches Zi and Zir Without Permission from Mom and Dad

Indiana parents are furious after eighth-graders at Lincoln Junior High School were exposed to a classroom lesson on sexual orientation, gender expression and gender identity issues – without being notified in advance by the school district. ( Public Domain )

Indiana parents are furious after eighth-graders at Lincoln Junior High School were exposed to a classroom lesson on sexual orientation, gender expression and gender identity issues—without being notified in advance by the school district.

The 12-year-olds were required to watch a video titled, "LGBTQ: Understanding Sexual Orientation and Gender Identities." They were also required to answer a questionnaire with all sorts of probing questions.

Among the questions:

1. What is sexual orientation?

2. What is gender?

3. At what age do kids start being exposed to gender stereotypes?

4. What is an LGBTQ ally?

5. What is gender expression?

6. What is 'coming out'?

7. Name at least three resources that you can use to support you if you come out.

8. What does GSA stand for and what does it do?

9. What are two things you can do to show support of the LGBTQ community?

Plymouth Schools Superintendent Dan Tyree defended the one-day lesson—and said they haven't received a single complaint.

"Schools have been concerned about harassment and bullying over sexual orientation and gender identity since President Obama's directive on Title IX last year," Tyree told me via email.

He said the first-year teacher who conducted the class did not follow policy regarding how to address a controversial subject.

"This was not part of the curriculum and it doesn't directly address a state standard, but it is a national standard for grade 8," he added.

So teaching 12-year-olds about gender expression is a national educational standard? Really?

If that is in fact true, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos needs to abolish that standard—immediately.

I learned about the lesson from Monica Boyer, president of the Indiana Liberty Coalition. She told me several angry parents reached out to her with copies of the lesson and the video.

"The video turned my stomach," she told me. "It's nothing less than indoctrination. This has nothing to do with health class. It's purely political."

To be clear, the video was not graphic. She was more disturbed by the tone and tenor of the content.

"The message was basically that students are not cool unless they are pro-gay," she said. "We want it completely removed from the classroom."

The superintendent did not respond to questions regarding the Indiana Liberty Coalition's demands—including a promise to inform parents in advance of controversial lessons.

"Parents need to know what's happening in the classroom," she said. "It's our objective to let parents know this is going on without their permission."

I'm not surprised that Lincoln Junior High School was caught indoctrinating children. Our public schools have been turned against us. Classrooms have been transformed into social engineering petri dishes.

As I wrote in my new book, The Deplorables' Guide to Making America Great Again, if we want to stop this radical, left-wing agenda, parents must engage themselves in the educational process.

Kudos to the Indiana Liberty Coalition for exposing this nefarious scheme.

Todd Starnes is host of "Fox News & Commentary," heard on hundreds of radio stations. Sign up for his American Dispatch newsletter, be sure to join his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter. His latest book is God Less America.

