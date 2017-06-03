Obama Audited Billy Graham, So Wiretapping Trump Tower Is Not a Stretch

In 2013, President Obama's minions sent IRS agents to bully the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. ( Billy Graham/Facebook )

The Obama administration engaged in eight years of political payback and heavy-handed bullying that specifically targeted their "political enemies."

They used the Internal Revenue Service to wage an ugly campaign of bullying and intimidation to silence Tea Party groups and Christian ministries.

In 2013, President Obama's minions sent IRS agents to bully the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

"I believe that someone in the administration was targeting and attempting to intimidate us," Franklin Graham wrote in a letter to the White House. "This is morally wrong and unethical—indeed, some would call it 'un-American.'"

The BGEA's only crime against Obama was to urge voters to back candidates who base their decisions on biblical principles. They also supported an effort to support traditional marriage in the state of North Carolina.

I believe the government used the power of the IRS to silence dissent and punish those who refused to comply.

They targeted Billy Graham, America's pastor. Just let that sink in, folks.

So if the Obama administration went after Billy Graham, it's not out of the realm of possibility they wiretapped Donald Trump.

The mainstream media believes such a charge is absurd, but is it really?

My Fox News colleague James Rosen was secretly designated by the administration as a criminal co-conspirator. A federal judge gave the government permission to rifle through his private emails.

That kind of behavior is beyond nefarious; it's a clear abuse of power.

Is it possible that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower? Is it possible that government workers loyal to the previous president have been leaking sensitive information to the media? Is it possible there is an active plot to take down the Trump presidency?

For the record, we do not know for certain if anyone was wiretapped. And it's for that reason we need a thorough congressional investigation.

If President Trump made false claims against the previous administration, he should apologize. But if the Obama administration did in fact order wiretaps—they must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

Todd Starnes is host of "Fox News & Commentary," heard on hundreds of radio stations. Sign up for his American Dispatch newsletter, be sure to join his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter. His latest book is God Less America.

