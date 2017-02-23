Democrats Debating Whether or Not to Shake Trump's Hand Tonight

Donald Trump shakes hands with opponent Hillary Clinton. ( File )

President Trump will address a joint session of Congress later tonight—but Democrats won't be rolling out the red carpet.

The Washington Post reports that some Democrats may refuse to shake the president's hand as he enters the House chamber.

This is the actual headline: "Democrats' dilemma: To shake or not to shake President Trump's hand."

It's not Congress, folks. It's grade school.

It's not the first time the opposition party has disrespected the president. More than a third of congressional Democrats boycotted his inauguration. And an alarming number refuse to even acknowledge that he won the 2016 presidential election.

But tonight's stunt may very well define the Party of Obama for whom they really are: petty, vindictive and downright inhospitable.

And I would expect nothing less from a bunch of liberals who have gone out of their way to try and delegitimize a duly elected president.

We've seen their hired guns at work in town hall meetings across the fruited plain—causing mayhem—heckling preachers and disrespecting veterans.

Democrats are clearly lacking in the social graces necessary for a civil society.

But just in case one or two Democrats extend their hand and say howdy-do—the president might want to bring along some hand sanitizer—or a wet wipe.

Heaven forbid the leader of the free world gets a case of the cooties.

Todd Starnes is host of "Fox News & Commentary," heard on hundreds of radio stations. Sign up for his American Dispatch newsletter, be sure to join his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter. His latest book is God Less America.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

Did you enjoy this blog? Click here to receive it by email.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.