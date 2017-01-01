Atheists Pitch Absolute Hissy Fit and Attack Seniors Who Love Jesus

Atheists forced a tour like this to the Ark Encounter to be canceled. ( Ark Encounter/Facebook )

The Freedom From Religion Foundation is apparently not a big fan of gopher wood.

The group of perpetually offended atheists, agnostics and freethinkers pitched a fit the other day over a Virginia recreation center's upcoming visit to the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum.

The Christiansburg Recreation Center had planned the two-day outing for senior citizens, and it sounded like it would've been one heck of a fun road trip.

But the out-of-town atheists pitched a hissy fit. They said the trip constituted a public endorsement of Christianity—and was therefore against the law.

"Advertising and organizing a trip to a Christian ministry constitutes government endorsement of religion and alienates those Christiansburg residents who are not Christian and who are non-religious," FFRF attorney Andrew Seidel wrote in a letter to town leaders.

The Ark Encounter is a ministry run by Ken Ham—described by the atheists as the man behind the "notorious" Creation Museum.

"This message is insulting and degrading to residents who choose not to participate in religious activities," Seidel wrote.

So, a few thoughts.

First, if you are a local atheist resident and Noah's Ark makes you sea sick—don't go on the trip. Nobody's forcing you to participate.

Second, I find it ironic that atheists living in a town called Christiansburg would be terribly offended by a cherished Bible story.

Sadly, town leaders decided to cancel the trip. They said their decision had nothing to do with the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

Instead, they said not many people signed up for the trip. It's a dubious explanation at best.

I suspect town leaders did not want to rock the boat—so they decided to abandon ship.

They should've told the atheists to go walk the plank—or hoist a sail up their stern.

Todd Starnes is host of "Fox News & Commentary," heard on hundreds of radio stations. Sign up for his American Dispatch newsletter, be sure to join his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter. His latest book is God Less America.

