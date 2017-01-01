Yes, the Mainstream Media Really Is the Enemy of We the People

People take part in a "Not My President's Day" rally in Manhattan. ( REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz )

President Trump is getting quite a bit of blowback for saying the fake news media is the enemy of the American people. And most of the blowback is coming from the fake news media.

"The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!" he tweeted.

As you might imagine, the folks with blemish-free skin and perfectly coiffed hair accused the president of being some sort of tin pot dictator—trying to silence and intimidate the press.

A former Washington Post reporter described the president's tweet using words like "authoritarian," "dangerous" and "insidious."

The New York Times was especially aggrieved by the president's tweet, writing, "the language that Mr. Trump deployed on Friday is more typically used by leaders to refer to hostile foreign governments or subversive organizations. It also echoed the language of autocrats who seek to minimize dissent."

This is the same "revered" news organization that once waxed poetic about the flossing habits of President Obama and commemorated his 50th birthday with a stomach-churning essay that read like a cheap romance novel.

"His brow is mostly smooth, his chin firm, his neck taut," lusted The New York Times writer Denise Grady.

The fact of the matter is the mainstream media truly is the enemy of we the people. They hold us in contempt, treating us like we're a bunch of backwater bigots. I illustrate that point extensively in my new book, The Deplorables' Guide to Making America Great Again.

The folks who write our daily newspapers and broadcast the evening news are of the same mindset as Hillary Clinton and President Obama. They believe we're just a great big basket of irredeemable, gun-toting, Bible-clinging, bitter Deplorables.

But as much as they hate those of us who cherish traditional American values, they absolutely loathe President Trump.

I doubt you'll see The New York Times swooning over Mr. Trump's golden mane or his flossing habits.

The fourth estate is indeed the opposition party—and I believe they are complicit in spreading disinformation and propaganda to destabilize the Trump presidency.

To be honest, though, I have a problem with the term "fake news." I believe we ought to call it what it really is—lying.

