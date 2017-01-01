Liberals Lose Their Minds Over Patriotic, Pro-Trump Red Carpet Statement

Joy Villa made one heckuva statement at the Grammys Sunday night. ( ToddStarnes.Com )

Joy Villa made one heckuva statement at the Grammys Sunday night.

Miss Villa, a self-described singer-songwriter and vegan-bodybuilder, stormed the red carpet wearing a "Make America Great Again" dress.

The jaw-dropping, star-spangled ensemble also included a train emblazoned with President Trump's name.

"Sometimes you just gotta be free to express yourself," she wrote on Twitter.

It was a truly remarkable moment of diversity and inclusion in Hollywood—one that will surely land the relatively unknown performer on the Worst Dressed List.

My Fox News colleague and resident millennial Caleb Parke gave Miss Villa's ensemble a thumbs-up.

"I don't care what your politics are, this girl is bold—and might I add, beautiful," he said.

She did look stunning—and patriotic.

The dress was designed by Andre Soriano, a Filipino immigrant who came to our shores in search of the American dream.

"I've never been in the political area," Soriano told The Hollywood Reporter. "However, it's just so crazy that people are getting beat up because they voted for Trump."

Mr. Soriano was inspired to create his masterpiece after watching the "Nasty Woman" protest in Washington, D.C.

"I am an American," he told THR. "I moved here from the Philippines, and I highly believed in the trueness of what this country can bring. It's about bringing people together, that's the message."

It's worth repeating that Mr. Soriano came to America legally.

Unfortunately, the red, white and blue dress is not available at Nordstrom's, Sears or TJ Maxx. Sorry, fashionistas.

Liberals suffered a near meltdown on social media. Much of the vitriol is simply too vile to share in a family-friendly column.

I reached out to the Centers for Disease Control, but they did not have any data on how many Grammy Watch parties were ruined by triggered liberals.

Likewise, I cannot confirm reports that Staples Center set up emergency safe spaces for overly-sensitive, auto-tuned celebrities.

I will say this about Miss Villa: She's got moxie. Either that, or she's slap crazy.

Wearing a Donald Trump dress at the Grammys? Sweet mercy, America. That's like showing up at a PETA protest eating a cheeseburger.

Todd Starnes is host of "Fox News & Commentary," heard on hundreds of radio stations. Sign up for his American Dispatch newsletter, be sure to join his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter. His latest book is God Less America.

