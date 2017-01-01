Madonna Should Have Been Arrested for Deplorable Threats Against Trump

Citizens protest in Washington, D.C., after President Donald Trump's inauguration. ( Reuters )

Inauguration Day was turned into Retribution Day as hordes of angry leftists set fires, smashed windows and clashed with police to protest President Donald Trump.

It was the kind of reaction I predicted in my new book, The Deplorables' Guide to Making America Great Again.

Rampaging mobs caused mayhem across the fruited plain—but especially in our nation's capital. In several instances, conservatives were attacked outside inaugural balls.

Some were left bloodied and battered. Police were pelted with rocks and batteries. Many businesses were vandalized. Car windows were smashed and a limo was set ablaze.

One group of violent thugs spat on and assaulted a Gold Star widow and her sister. They were attacked as they tried to enter the Veterans Inaugural Ball.

It's all part of an effort to destabilize the nation and de-legitimize President Trump's victory.

The following day, scores of self-described "nasty" women held profane gatherings across the country to protest the new president.

Madonna told a crowd of protesters dressed in pink hats and Birkenstocks that she dreamed of blowing up the White House.

"Yes, I'm angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know this won't change anything," she told a crowd of adoring feminists.

She later walked back the threat.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Madonna should've been arrested.

"What you have is an emerging left-wing fascism," he told Fox & Friends. "She's part of it, and I think we have to be prepared to protect ourselves. Frankly, the truth is she ought to be arrested for saying she has thought about blowing up the White House."

I concur with Speaker Gingrich.

As I wrote in The Deplorables' Guide to Making America Great Again, we are dealing with an alarming number of militant fascists.

Our public universities have been turned into training camps for far-left militants, hell-bent on silencing any speech they disagree with. And as they demonstrated on Inauguration Day, they will use any means necessary to accomplish that task.

We are facing a clear and present danger to our families and the republic. And as I wrote in my book, we must prepare now to protect ourselves and our loved ones against these violent street thugs.

Conservatives are a peaceful and law-abiding people. But we will not be intimidated. We will not be bullied. And we will not be silenced.

Todd Starnes is host of "Fox News & Commentary," heard on hundreds of radio stations. Sign up for his American Dispatch newsletter, be sure to join his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter. His latest book is God Less America.

