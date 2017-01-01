Is This 12-Year-Old Kim Clement Prophecy Coming to Pass Before Our Very Eyes?

Kim Clement's daughter Donne Petruska recently posted 12-year-old video footage of her father releasing a powerful prophetic word about the Jezebel spirit falling to its knees while America experiences a four-year period of grace.

Petruska believes the prophecy is applicable for this day, and titled the video, "Kim Clement Prophecy—Trump, U.N., Russia, Europe."

Clement, who died last year, says:

"The people of Zion say, 'No, you shall not come and rape us as you have in the past. Babylon, you will not exist in our schools or in our legal system.' The Babylonian spirit shall be brought to nothing, and Jezebel herself shall be down on her knees says the Lord ... 'For I have tolerated enough,' and now God says 'Allow me to give you a four-year period of an extension of grace.'"

Watch the video to see more.

Jessilyn Justice is the director of online news for Charisma. Born and raised in a pastor's family in Alabama, she attended Lee University and the Washington Journalism Center. She's passionate about sharing God's goodness through storytelling. Tell her what you think of this story on Twitter @jessilynjustice.

