Will You Find God in Latest 'Planet of the Apes'?

878 Earthquakes Strike Yellowstone, Could Trigger Acts 2:20 End-Times Phenomenon
"If it ever goes full blast, the entire world will be dark."
Pentecostal Megachurch Pastor Dies at 61
Greg Varney will be remembered for his "love and compassion for people" and his ...
Pastor Shot to Death Outside His Church
After two masked youth gunned down the beloved church leader, hundreds of Christians gathered on a ...
Christian Father Charged With Murdering His Daughter for Dating a Muslim
"We need to whip her, throw her away like a dog and see how she does. She's already gone; ...
Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life
Life in the Spirit exists to give you a deep understanding of who the Holy Spirit is, how He works in your life and how you can interact with Him on a daily basis.
Amazon's Alexa Just Took a Major Step Toward Matthew 24:14
"We now have more resources and opportunity, which creates an endless amount of ...
5 Truths to Understand When Leading Leaders
When you lead other leaders, there are some specific truths that apply. If you don't recognize these truths, you could end up losing your leaders and missing your most important goals.
More Than 100 Christians Arrested This Month in Government Sting
Homes. Graveyards. Shipping Containers. These are their meeting places.
Cindy Jacobs Reveals Powerful One-Word Prophecy
And it's not even in English.
Why You May Want to Stop Watching 'America's Got Talent' Right Now
It used to be so entertaining, but now, they've crossed a major pornographic line.
Hot New Fashion Trend Has Men Dressing in Skirts, Dresses and 8-Inch Heels
The distinctions between men and women are being blurred, and there are many who would like to ...
Demands Escalate for Lysa Terkeurst to Step Down After Divorce Announcement
What do you think?
God's Power at Work in the Church Today
Charisma's founder, Steve Strang writes about today's hottest topics affecting the Christian faith.
Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit
Follow God on the most fulfilling journey of your life with Encounter the Holy Spirit! Break away from past hurts and press into the One who wants a personal encounter with you.
Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence
Reach your full potential and be led by His Spirit. In His Presence takes you to a deeper understanding of who God is and how he communicates with us.
Set Your Spirit on Fire
Receive the power and gifts that come through the Holy Spirit Baptism. Don’t go empty-handed; accept all that He has for you! His power is available to those who ask.
Put on the Full Armor of God
Break every stronghold with the power of the Holy Spirit. Use the power of your tongue to declare and decree the Word of God. Witness heaven move on your behalf.