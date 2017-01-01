Will You Find God in Latest 'Planet of the Apes'?

As the title implies, War for the Planet of the Apes features wartime violence, from realistic brutality to monkeys on horseback firing guns. But does this summer blockbuster have a redemptive core of Christian values? Focus on the Family's Plugged In gives its review.

Readers are Leaders! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Charisma, Ministry Today and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? Send us a correction